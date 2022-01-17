RUMOR KILLER: AEW Will Have No Involvement At The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

WWE recently opened its forbidden door when they invited current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James to be a part of the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

This has of course naturally led to speculation that the company will bring in stars from other promotions and one name that has been rumored among the internet wrestling community is former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley in AEW.

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Jon Moxley and AEW will have no involvement in the Royal Rumble event.

“Whatever rumors are going around: There will be no AEW involvement at the Royal Rumble. Jon Moxley will not be at that show”

The event is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.