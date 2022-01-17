News & Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

- What’s next for RK-Bro? Can Randy Orton and Riddle bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team Titles

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

As of this report the company has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but Omos vs. Reggie could take place after it was teased last week.

WWE will tonight present a live edition of RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK as the company heads toward the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

WWE Announces Two New Matches For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced two matches on their social media for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. The two matches are: Bianca Be[...] Jan 17 - WWE has announced two matches on their social media for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. The two matches are: Bianca Be[...]

AEW Star Eddie Kingston Injured

AEW star Eddie Kingston is injured. During the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Florida, AEW President Tony Khan announced that[...] Jan 17 - AEW star Eddie Kingston is injured. During the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Florida, AEW President Tony Khan announced that[...]

Kofi Kingston Didn't Think Street Fighter Battle Against The Elite Would Get To Be On Channel

Kofi Kingston was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about the Up Up, Down Down episode where The New Day took on The Elite. "We t[...] Jan 17 - Kofi Kingston was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about the Up Up, Down Down episode where The New Day took on The Elite. "We t[...]

Colin Delaney Says Nobody Was Allowed To Throw Chops In WWE Except Shawn Michaels

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Colin Delaney spoke about how things change in WWE. “Things over in WWE seem to change like the wind[...] Jan 17 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Colin Delaney spoke about how things change in WWE. “Things over in WWE seem to change like the wind[...]

Peter Avalon Is Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Peter Avalon has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now accepting indy dates. ANNOUNCEMENTMy career status: #LFGThe Patriarch of #TheWingmen, [...] Jan 17 - Peter Avalon has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now accepting indy dates. ANNOUNCEMENTMy career status: #LFGThe Patriarch of #TheWingmen, [...]

MLW COO Says He Has "Pig Sized Balls" Amidst WWE Lawsuit

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the MLW COO discussed the anti-trust lawsuit that the company has filed against WWE. Due to certain legal asp[...] Jan 17 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the MLW COO discussed the anti-trust lawsuit that the company has filed against WWE. Due to certain legal asp[...]

Jonah Names His Dream Opponents

Jonah spoke with Jon Alba for an interview, where he spoke about some of his dream opponents in wrestling. "Yeah, I think everyone at the moment wo[...] Jan 17 - Jonah spoke with Jon Alba for an interview, where he spoke about some of his dream opponents in wrestling. "Yeah, I think everyone at the moment wo[...]

Brandi Lauren Talks Taking Inspiration From Other Wrestlers

Brandi Lauren recently attended a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about the inspiration for her undead bride chara[...] Jan 17 - Brandi Lauren recently attended a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about the inspiration for her undead bride chara[...]

Tickets For ROH Supercard Of Honor Going On Sale Friday

Ring of Honor has put out a press release on tickets for Supercard of Honor going on sale this Friday for HonorClub members. Ring of Honor returns [...] Jan 17 - Ring of Honor has put out a press release on tickets for Supercard of Honor going on sale this Friday for HonorClub members. Ring of Honor returns [...]

Shayna Baszler On Transitioning From MMA To Wrestling

Shayna Baszler was recently interviewed by Argus Leader, where she spoke about her career change from MMA fighter to professional wrestler. “[...] Jan 17 - Shayna Baszler was recently interviewed by Argus Leader, where she spoke about her career change from MMA fighter to professional wrestler. “[...]

John Cena: "I Haven't Watched AEW."

John Cena was recently interviewed and spoke about AEW in relation to WWE. “I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I th[...] Jan 17 - John Cena was recently interviewed and spoke about AEW in relation to WWE. “I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I th[...]

Bobby Lashley Calls Brock Lesnar A Bully

Bobby Lashley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and called him a bully. "Brock is that guy in the park, that's a[...] Jan 17 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and called him a bully. "Brock is that guy in the park, that's a[...]

On This Day [1/17]: Batista vs. Viscera [2005]

On this day back in 2005, Batista was set to take on Viscera during Monday Night RAW. The night's storylines played into it, which you can relive bel[...] Jan 17 - On this day back in 2005, Batista was set to take on Viscera during Monday Night RAW. The night's storylines played into it, which you can relive bel[...]

Mark Jindrak On Triple H Burying Him

Mark Jindrak was a guest on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about Triple H burying him during the Ruthless Aggression episode about Evoluti[...] Jan 17 - Mark Jindrak was a guest on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about Triple H burying him during the Ruthless Aggression episode about Evoluti[...]

Rhino On His Friendship With Stephanie McMahon And Catching Him Drunk

During a recent interview with Talk’N Shop Rhino talked about working with Stephanie McMahon early in his WWE career and developing a friendship[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Talk’N Shop Rhino talked about working with Stephanie McMahon early in his WWE career and developing a friendship[...]

Producers For January 14 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The list of producers from the latest edition of SmackDown (January 14) has been revealed as per Fightful. - Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari- The Usos[...] Jan 17 - The list of producers from the latest edition of SmackDown (January 14) has been revealed as per Fightful. - Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari- The Usos[...]

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes Is Currently A Free Agent

A report from Fightful reveals that current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at[...] Jan 17 - A report from Fightful reveals that current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals She Has No Time For 'Dirt Sheets', Laughs At Them

During a recent interview with TV Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair reveals she ignores the internet "dirt sheet" as their sources are often wrong when[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with TV Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair reveals she ignores the internet "dirt sheet" as their sources are often wrong when[...]

Bron Breakker Reflects On Visiting AEW Show

During a recent interview with Fightful, Bron Breakker reflected on attending an AEW show back when he was still playing football in Atlanta. H[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Bron Breakker reflected on attending an AEW show back when he was still playing football in Atlanta. H[...]

WWE Confirms Return To Saudi Arabia For Elimination Chamber

WWE has officially announced the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The event wil[...] Jan 17 - WWE has officially announced the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The event wil[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Advice Given To AEW Star Jade Cargill

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to AEW star Jade Cargill and her potential as a babyfa[...] Jan 17 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to AEW star Jade Cargill and her potential as a babyfa[...]

Kofi Kingston Wanted To Face Mustafa Ali At WWE Wrestlemania 37

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Kofi Kingston discussed how he wanted to have a match with Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 37 and would have stem[...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Kofi Kingston discussed how he wanted to have a match with Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 37 and would have stem[...]

RUMOR KILLER: AEW Will Have No Involvement At The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE recently opened its forbidden door when they invited current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James to be a part of the 2022 Roy[...] Jan 17 - WWE recently opened its forbidden door when they invited current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Women's Champion Mickie James to be a part of the 2022 Roy[...]

AEW Announces Meet & Greet In Baltimore This Thursday

AEW has announced a special meet and greet this Thursday in Baltimore from 6-9 PM at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Full press release: AEW Bri[...] Jan 17 - AEW has announced a special meet and greet this Thursday in Baltimore from 6-9 PM at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. Full press release: AEW Bri[...]