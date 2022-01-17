💸 🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation
TERMINUS All Roads Lead Here Results - January 16, 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2022
TERMINUS All Roads Lead Here was held on Sunday check out the results
per Fightful. The event took place in Atlanta, Georgia with a second show planned for February 24, 2022.
- Lee Moriarty def. Josh Woods
-
Terminal Eliminator 4-Way Match: Daniel Garcia def. JDX, Adam Priest, and Invictus Khash
- Mike Bennett def. Moose via disqualification
- Diamante def. Janai Kai
-
IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Kiera Hogan
-
ROH World Championship: Bandido def. Baron Black
https://wrestlr.me/73475/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 17
Jan 17 - WWE will tonight present a live edition of RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK as the company heads toward the 2022 Royal Rumble event. As of this r[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - AEW will present another episode of Dark: Elevation tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the announced card below:
[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - TERMINUS has announced a second show for next month which will be headlined by an Original ROH World Championship match. The new promotion announced [...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - TERMINUS All Roads Lead Here was held on Sunday check out the results per Fightful. The event took place in Atlanta, Georgia with a second show planne[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Britt Baker recently discussed why she never has an interest in signing with WWE during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes. “They defin[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Jim Cornette is known to be rather sparing with his praise of current wrestlers so when he does deliver some praise it's a big deal. One wrestler who[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - During the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed how he and brother Jeff had been scheduled to win the W[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - "The Original Diva" WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has broken her silence following her recent arrest, on Facebook she posted a very brief stat[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - Mustafa Ali wants out of his WWE contract and it now transpires he had an argument backstage with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. It has been rep[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - Lio Rush was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about Tony Khan bringing him into AEW. “It’s always a cool thing when you[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - GCW held a Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch at Say You Will, which was contested between Alex Colo, Jimmy Lloyd and SHLAK. Watch it here: [...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - Roman Reigns has officially set the record for the longest WWE Universal Championship reign. Reigns has passed Brock Lesnar's record, hitting 504 day[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - West Coast Pro brought their Situation Critical event on January 14th from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. The [...]
Jan 16 DPW You Already Know Results DPW brought their You Already Know event on January 15th, but the show was taped on January 8th from the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The[...]
Jan 16 - DPW brought their You Already Know event on January 15th, but the show was taped on January 8th from the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - Warrior Wrestling has announced an interpromotional match for Warrior 19. The match will see AEW's Dante Martin taking on ROH's Bandido, who is a for[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company. He posted: "I have a mess[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about WWE expressing interest in her. “I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree wit[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - Malakai Black was a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about wrestlers who utilized mist in their careers. “Muta’s on top. Any oth[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that his brother Jeff and himself will be at March 13th's Zombie Hideout in Springfield Massachusetts, then will [...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - MLW has issued the following announcement about their upcoming Blood & Thunder event. King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at ML[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - An undersea volcano recently erupted in Tonga, triggering a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which was so large it was visible from space and sent tsunami wav[...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online. Back in November 2021, a [...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - WWE held a live event on Saturday night in FargoDome in Fargo, ND, check out the results below: - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest [...]
Jan 16
Jan 16 - The first ever TERMINUS event will take place tonight January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be available for streaming on FITE TV. T The full[...]
Jan 16 Diamante Announced For TERMINUS Event AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first-ever Terminus event which will take place in Atlanta, GA tonight. She will go up against Janai Kai,[...]
Jan 16 - AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first-ever Terminus event which will take place in Atlanta, GA tonight. She will go up against Janai Kai,[...]