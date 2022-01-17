WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Britt Baker Discusses Why She Isn’t Interested In Joining WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2022
Britt Baker recently discussed why she never has an interest in signing with WWE during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes.
“They definitely expressed interest,” Baker said of WWE. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this—but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW, I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through. So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”
On enjoying her time in AEW:
“Everything AEW had done for me, with the growth I’ve had here, most importantly how much fun I have here, I truly love going to work every week; I never dread it and that is something that is invaluable, you can’t ever give that up and if you find something where not a day in your life feels like work then you absolutely can’t give that up. That’s where I’m at right now. I’m too thankful to AEW and Tony Khan and everybody who has trusted in me, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”