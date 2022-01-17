Matt Hardy Discusses Why Vince McMahon Changed Finish Of First TLC Match

During the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed how he and brother Jeff had been scheduled to win the WWE tag team titles in the first TLC match at Summerslam 2000 but Vince McMahon changed the finish.

“Well, that was supposed to be our big win and then he said, ‘well, it’s too predictable. Everybody in that venue is going to know you’re going to win and they’re expecting you to win, so I don’t want to do that. Let’s do it the next show.’ And I think sometimes that’s a good thing, especially when you have babyfaces that are over and that been in this long rivalry, and the fans want to be rewarded with this proper payoff.”

“I would have loved to have the win there and I think it would’ve been the time to do the win, and us being the champions and it also would’ve kind of changed the history of the TLC matches a little bit. But Vince is a big advocate of, ‘if you’re over as a babyface, there are times where you don’t need to win, it doesn’t make a difference.’ And that’s kind of how we looked at.”