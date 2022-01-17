WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Tells Fans 'Not To Believe The Media' Following Recent Arrest
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2022
"The Original Diva" WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has broken her silence following her recent arrest, on Facebook she posted a very brief statement urging her fans not to believe the media, “I am ok. I am laying low for a bit. But I’m m ok. Don’t believe the media. Please don’t.”
Sytch was arrested on January 13 and charged with illegal possession of a weapon and making terroristic threats. Police claim they have footage of her threatening to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors.
Additionally, Sytch has asked her followers to help her find her lost dog, she posted, “LOST DOG: Keansburg, no area. White and tan Maltese/Yorkie mix. Answered to sissy. Last seen at 250 beachway ave, Keansburg, NJ. Please message for help. Thanks.”
