History-making. Record-breaking. @WWERomanReigns is officially the longest-reigning #UniversalChampion at 5️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ days and counting. Acknowledge the ☝️. pic.twitter.com/yao4srTPIR

Lesnar held the Universal Championship for 503 days from WrestleMania 33 all the way through SummerSlam 2018. Lesnar still holds the record for most days with all reigns combined at 686 days, which is still past Reigns, who is at 567 days.

Reigns has passed Brock Lesnar's record, hitting 504 days as champion today, marking the longest continuous reign with the title in it's history.

Roman Reigns has officially set the record for the longest WWE Universal Championship reign.

» More News From This Feed

Mustafa Ali Reportedly Involved In A 'Heated Argument' With Vince McMahon

Mustafa Ali wants out of his WWE contract and it now transpires he had an argument backstage with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. It has been rep[...] Jan 16 - Mustafa Ali wants out of his WWE contract and it now transpires he had an argument backstage with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. It has been rep[...]

Lio Rush Talks His Relationship With Tony Khan, Working Other Companies & His AEW Deal

Lio Rush was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about Tony Khan bringing him into AEW. “It’s always a cool thing when you[...] Jan 16 - Lio Rush was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about Tony Khan bringing him into AEW. “It’s always a cool thing when you[...]

📺 WATCH: GCW's Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch

GCW held a Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch at Say You Will, which was contested between Alex Colo, Jimmy Lloyd and SHLAK. Watch it here: [...] Jan 16 - GCW held a Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch at Say You Will, which was contested between Alex Colo, Jimmy Lloyd and SHLAK. Watch it here: [...]

Roman Reigns Breaks Record For Longest WWE Universal Championship Reign, Surpassing Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has officially set the record for the longest WWE Universal Championship reign. Reigns has passed Brock Lesnar's record, hitting 504 day[...] Jan 16 - Roman Reigns has officially set the record for the longest WWE Universal Championship reign. Reigns has passed Brock Lesnar's record, hitting 504 day[...]

West Coast Pro: Situation Critical Results

West Coast Pro brought their Situation Critical event on January 14th from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. The [...] Jan 16 - West Coast Pro brought their Situation Critical event on January 14th from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. The [...]

DPW You Already Know Results

DPW brought their You Already Know event on January 15th, but the show was taped on January 8th from the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The[...] Jan 16 - DPW brought their You Already Know event on January 15th, but the show was taped on January 8th from the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The[...]

Interpromotional AEW vs. ROH Match Set For Warrior 19, Featuring Former World Champion

Warrior Wrestling has announced an interpromotional match for Warrior 19. The match will see AEW's Dante Martin taking on ROH's Bandido, who is a for[...] Jan 16 - Warrior Wrestling has announced an interpromotional match for Warrior 19. The match will see AEW's Dante Martin taking on ROH's Bandido, who is a for[...]

Mustafa Ali Requests His Release From WWE

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company. He posted: "I have a mess[...] Jan 16 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company. He posted: "I have a mess[...]

Britt Baker on WWE: "I Just Feel Like You Can't Trust Anything With That Company"

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about WWE expressing interest in her. “I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree wit[...] Jan 16 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about WWE expressing interest in her. “I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree wit[...]

Malakai Black's Surprising Answers On Who Had The Best Mist Gimmicks In Wrestling

Malakai Black was a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about wrestlers who utilized mist in their careers. “Muta’s on top. Any oth[...] Jan 16 - Malakai Black was a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about wrestlers who utilized mist in their careers. “Muta’s on top. Any oth[...]

The Hardy Boyz Announced For New Jersey / Massachusetts Autograph Signing In March

Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that his brother Jeff and himself will be at March 13th's Zombie Hideout in Springfield Massachusetts, then will [...] Jan 16 - Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that his brother Jeff and himself will be at March 13th's Zombie Hideout in Springfield Massachusetts, then will [...]

King Muertes Is Coming To MLW Blood and Thunder

MLW has issued the following announcement about their upcoming Blood & Thunder event. King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at ML[...] Jan 16 - MLW has issued the following announcement about their upcoming Blood & Thunder event. King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at ML[...]

HELP TONGA: Please Provide A Donation For Critical Aid

An undersea volcano recently erupted in Tonga, triggering a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which was so large it was visible from space and sent tsunami wav[...] Jan 16 - An undersea volcano recently erupted in Tonga, triggering a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which was so large it was visible from space and sent tsunami wav[...]

First Look At WWE 2K22 Cover Art, Some New Exclusive Details Revealed

It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online. Back in November 2021, a [...] Jan 16 - It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online. Back in November 2021, a [...]

WWE Supershow Event Results From Fargo, ND - January 15, 2022

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in FargoDome in Fargo, ND, check out the results below: - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest [...] Jan 16 - WWE held a live event on Saturday night in FargoDome in Fargo, ND, check out the results below: - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest [...]

TERMINUS Releases Event Rules and Full Card For Tonight's Event

The first ever TERMINUS event will take place tonight January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be available for streaming on FITE TV. T The full[...] Jan 16 - The first ever TERMINUS event will take place tonight January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be available for streaming on FITE TV. T The full[...]

Diamante Announced For TERMINUS Event

AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first-ever Terminus event which will take place in Atlanta, GA tonight. She will go up against Janai Kai,[...] Jan 16 - AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first-ever Terminus event which will take place in Atlanta, GA tonight. She will go up against Janai Kai,[...]

Leyla Hirsch Talks Being Signed By AEW, Her Wrestling Style and Inter-gender Wrestling

During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Leyla Hirsch discussed her emotions after being signed by All Elite Wrestling, her wrestling style, and[...] Jan 16 - During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Leyla Hirsch discussed her emotions after being signed by All Elite Wrestling, her wrestling style, and[...]

SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dark

AEW taped several upcoming episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday. You can check out the results below, courtesy of F4WO[...] Jan 16 - AEW taped several upcoming episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday. You can check out the results below, courtesy of F4WO[...]

NJPW Strong Nemesis Results - January 15, 2022

NJPW Strong results for January 15 from the Nemesis taping. The show was headlined by JONAH defeating David Finlay. - Karl Fredericks & Kevin Kni[...] Jan 16 - NJPW Strong results for January 15 from the Nemesis taping. The show was headlined by JONAH defeating David Finlay. - Karl Fredericks & Kevin Kni[...]

GCW Say You Will Results - January 15, 2022

Check out the results from the GCW Say You Will event on Saturday below. The show took place at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL and aired on FI[...] Jan 16 - Check out the results from the GCW Say You Will event on Saturday below. The show took place at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL and aired on FI[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Debuts During AEW Dark Tapings

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Rohit Raju debuted during the AEW Dark tapings on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Raju departed IMPACT earlier this month [...] Jan 16 - Former IMPACT Wrestling star Rohit Raju debuted during the AEW Dark tapings on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Raju departed IMPACT earlier this month [...]

📺 WATCH: Vince McMahon Taking Some Crazy Ass Bumps

Vince McMahon has always insisted he would never allow his performers to do something he wouldn't do himself in the ring, that includes taking some pr[...] Jan 15 - Vince McMahon has always insisted he would never allow his performers to do something he wouldn't do himself in the ring, that includes taking some pr[...]

Producers For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful is reporting the following producers were assigned to these matches and segments on Monday’s episode of RAW: - Michael Hayes and Pat B[...] Jan 15 - Fightful is reporting the following producers were assigned to these matches and segments on Monday’s episode of RAW: - Michael Hayes and Pat B[...]