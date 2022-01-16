Interpromotional AEW vs. ROH Match Set For Warrior 19, Featuring Former World Champion

🚨🚨🚨 !!! DREAM MATCH ALERT !!! 🚨🚨🚨 Originally scheduled for Warrior 17 in December, we can confirm that it's going down in CICERO STADIUM on 2/12.... DANTE MARTIN VS. BANDIDO This is not a drill! Tickets for this show and 1/22 in South Bend: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/ilX7uXtggh

The match will see AEW's Dante Martin taking on ROH's Bandido, who is a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion.

Warrior Wrestling has announced an interpromotional match for Warrior 19. The match will see AEW's Dante Martin taking on ROH's Bandido, who is a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion. Check out the[...] Jan 16 - Warrior Wrestling has announced an interpromotional match for Warrior 19. The match will see AEW's Dante Martin taking on ROH's Bandido, who is a former ROH World Heavyweight Champion. Check out the[...]

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company. He posted: "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wres[...] Jan 16 - WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company. He posted: "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wres[...]

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about WWE expressing interest in her. “I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree with you. They definitely expressed interest—un[...] Jan 16 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about WWE expressing interest in her. “I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree with you. They definitely expressed interest—un[...]

Malakai Black was a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about wrestlers who utilized mist in their careers. “Muta’s on top. Any other answer in terms of mists is a fraudulent answer[...] Jan 16 - Malakai Black was a guest on SHAQ Wrestling, where he spoke about wrestlers who utilized mist in their careers. “Muta’s on top. Any other answer in terms of mists is a fraudulent answer[...]

Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that his brother Jeff and himself will be at March 13th's Zombie Hideout in Springfield Massachusetts, then will be heading to Pandora’s Box in Lafayette New[...] Jan 16 - Matt Hardy has announced on Twitter that his brother Jeff and himself will be at March 13th's Zombie Hideout in Springfield Massachusetts, then will be heading to Pandora’s Box in Lafayette New[...]

MLW has issued the following announcement about their upcoming Blood & Thunder event. King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan.[...] Jan 16 - MLW has issued the following announcement about their upcoming Blood & Thunder event. King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan.[...]

An undersea volcano recently erupted in Tonga, triggering a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which was so large it was visible from space and sent tsunami waves crashing into the coast of the Pacific island, [...] Jan 16 - An undersea volcano recently erupted in Tonga, triggering a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which was so large it was visible from space and sent tsunami waves crashing into the coast of the Pacific island, [...]

It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online. Back in November 2021, a 'Hit List' trailer was released during which it wa[...] Jan 16 - It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online. Back in November 2021, a 'Hit List' trailer was released during which it wa[...]

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in FargoDome in Fargo, ND, check out the results below: - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz - Madcap Moss defeated Ricoc[...] Jan 16 - WWE held a live event on Saturday night in FargoDome in Fargo, ND, check out the results below: - WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated The Miz - Madcap Moss defeated Ricoc[...]

The first ever TERMINUS event will take place tonight January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be available for streaming on FITE TV. T The full match card is as follows: - Jonathan Gresham vs.[...] Jan 16 - The first ever TERMINUS event will take place tonight January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be available for streaming on FITE TV. T The full match card is as follows: - Jonathan Gresham vs.[...]

AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first-ever Terminus event which will take place in Atlanta, GA tonight. She will go up against Janai Kai, who was originally set to face Liiza Hall but was[...] Jan 16 - AEW star Diamante has been announced for the first-ever Terminus event which will take place in Atlanta, GA tonight. She will go up against Janai Kai, who was originally set to face Liiza Hall but was[...]

During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Leyla Hirsch discussed her emotions after being signed by All Elite Wrestling, her wrestling style, and being a fan of intergender wrestling. Here is wh[...] Jan 16 - During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Leyla Hirsch discussed her emotions after being signed by All Elite Wrestling, her wrestling style, and being a fan of intergender wrestling. Here is wh[...]

AEW taped several upcoming episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday. You can check out the results below, courtesy of F4WOnline. Session 1: - Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) de[...] Jan 16 - AEW taped several upcoming episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday. You can check out the results below, courtesy of F4WOnline. Session 1: - Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) de[...]

NJPW Strong results for January 15 from the Nemesis taping. The show was headlined by JONAH defeating David Finlay. - Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight defeated Bateman & Misterioso - Brody Kin[...] Jan 16 - NJPW Strong results for January 15 from the Nemesis taping. The show was headlined by JONAH defeating David Finlay. - Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight defeated Bateman & Misterioso - Brody Kin[...]

Check out the results from the GCW Say You Will event on Saturday below. The show took place at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL and aired on FITE TV. - 6-Way Scramble: Gringo Loco defeated Nic[...] Jan 16 - Check out the results from the GCW Say You Will event on Saturday below. The show took place at the Grand Sports Arena in Chicago, IL and aired on FITE TV. - 6-Way Scramble: Gringo Loco defeated Nic[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Rohit Raju debuted during the AEW Dark tapings on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Raju departed IMPACT earlier this month and is a former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champi[...] Jan 16 - Former IMPACT Wrestling star Rohit Raju debuted during the AEW Dark tapings on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Raju departed IMPACT earlier this month and is a former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champi[...]

Vince McMahon has always insisted he would never allow his performers to do something he wouldn't do himself in the ring, that includes taking some pretty crazy-ass bumps! Check out the video below f[...] Jan 15 - Vince McMahon has always insisted he would never allow his performers to do something he wouldn't do himself in the ring, that includes taking some pretty crazy-ass bumps! Check out the video below f[...]

Fightful is reporting the following producers were assigned to these matches and segments on Monday’s episode of RAW: - Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar co[...] Jan 15 - Fightful is reporting the following producers were assigned to these matches and segments on Monday’s episode of RAW: - Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar co[...]

How WWE views All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is very interesting, especially as they don't openly admit to the up-and-coming promotion as direct competition, rather they believe all forms of entertainment [...] Jan 15 - How WWE views All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is very interesting, especially as they don't openly admit to the up-and-coming promotion as direct competition, rather they believe all forms of entertainment [...]

On this day back in 2008, Colin Delaney continued his path of getting destroyed by opponents when he faced Kane on an episode of ECW on Sci-Fi. [...] Jan 15 - On this day back in 2008, Colin Delaney continued his path of getting destroyed by opponents when he faced Kane on an episode of ECW on Sci-Fi. [...]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the first of his record three Royal Rumble Match victories in his home state in 1997. And another hometown hero, Shawn Michaels, defeated Sycho Sid to win his sec[...] Jan 15 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the first of his record three Royal Rumble Match victories in his home state in 1997. And another hometown hero, Shawn Michaels, defeated Sycho Sid to win his sec[...]

WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to respond to jokes recently made by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this past Monday&rsqu[...] Jan 15 - WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to respond to jokes recently made by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this past Monday&rsqu[...]

On this day back in 2001, Kevin Nash took on Scott Steiner in a match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. Relive the battle in the video below! [...] Jan 15 - On this day back in 2001, Kevin Nash took on Scott Steiner in a match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. Relive the battle in the video below! [...]

The latest episode of NWA USA is now online. The show features Ariya Daivari vs. J Spade and Anthony Mayweather vs. “All Day” Marshe Rockett. Watch it below. [...] Jan 15 - The latest episode of NWA USA is now online. The show features Ariya Daivari vs. J Spade and Anthony Mayweather vs. “All Day” Marshe Rockett. Watch it below. [...]