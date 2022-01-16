Britt Baker on WWE: "I Just Feel Like You Can't Trust Anything With That Company"

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about WWE expressing interest in her.

“I mean, exactly, I can’t disagree with you. They definitely expressed interest—unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this—but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW, I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through." “So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”

You may remember Britt Baker having some brief appearances in WWE.

In addition to this match, Baker was also shown on camera during Adam Cole's match showing distraught. They addressed her as "Britt Baker, Adam Cole's girlfriend" and AEW went on to make a joke about it during one of their early shows.