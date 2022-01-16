King Muertes Is Coming To MLW Blood and Thunder

MLW has issued the following announcement about their upcoming Blood & Thunder event.

King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder

See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21

Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com.

“The Man of 1,000 Deaths” King Muertes is coming to MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas this Friday, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The reigning Caribbean Champion has an unquenchable thirst for violence. After participating in the savage attack on Alex Hammerstone a few weeks ago, King Muertes has been described as a caged tiger, waiting to be unleashed once again… and Cesar Duran has acquiesced.

MLW Matchmaker and Azteca boss Cesar Duran has granted Muertes a violent opportunity this Friday in Dallas at MLW Blood & Thunder.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

What will this violent opportunity be? Find out this Friday in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Open Contract Challenge

Dallas’ EJ Nduka vs. ???

A violent opportunity for King Muertes

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

⚠️Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.