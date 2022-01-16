HELP TONGA: Please Provide A Donation For Critical Aid

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

An undersea volcano recently erupted in Tonga, triggering a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which was so large it was visible from space and sent tsunami waves crashing into the coast of the Pacific island, and left it covered in ash. Many people on the island are feared dead and injured without critical aid.

The island has lost power, internet and is unable to be viewed from above currently with surveillance to assess the extent of the damage.

When communication has been restored the people of Tonga will need immediate support and long-term aid.

WrestlingNewsSource.com is supporting aid efforts and suggests our readers consider a donation to a local charity in working in Tonga. Remember cash is king and can be spent locally to keep shops trading and people fed and watered.

Please consider charities working in the Kingdom and support them!

Pita Taufatofua, a Tongan athlete in taekwondo and cross-country skiing has launched GO FUND ME which you can donate to here.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!