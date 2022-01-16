First Look At WWE 2K22 Cover Art, Some New Exclusive Details Revealed

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online.

Back in November 2021, a 'Hit List' trailer was released during which it was revealed that GM Mode (now ‘MyGM’) would be making a return for the first time in fourteen years since SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 and that the game would feature redesigned gameplay controls.

Nils Ahrensmeier @NilsAhrDE on Twitter has today leaked the cover art which features Rey Mysterio on both a standard and deluxe edition. He also revealed the following details:

- The WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack is included in the WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition.

- The WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack includes three additional Undertaker personas: Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, Boneyard Match Undertaker, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses.

- Pre-order Bonus: WWE 2K Undertaker Immortal Pack. When It's Your Yard It Hits Different. Lay down chokeslams as The Deadman.

- 3-Day Early Access Available March 8th. The WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition contains everything that is included in the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, PLUS: the Undertaker Immortal Pack and the Season Pass.

The video game looks set for release in March 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S