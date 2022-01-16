WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
First Look At WWE 2K22 Cover Art, Some New Exclusive Details Revealed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2022
It appears the official cover art and other exclusive details for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game have been leaked online.
Back in November 2021, a 'Hit List' trailer was released during which it was revealed that GM Mode (now ‘MyGM’) would be making a return for the first time in fourteen years since SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 and that the game would feature redesigned gameplay controls.
- The WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack is included in the WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition.
- The WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack includes three additional Undertaker personas: Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, Boneyard Match Undertaker, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses.
- Pre-order Bonus: WWE 2K Undertaker Immortal Pack. When It's Your Yard It Hits Different. Lay down chokeslams as The Deadman.
- 3-Day Early Access Available March 8th. The WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition contains everything that is included in the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, PLUS: the Undertaker Immortal Pack and the Season Pass.
The video game looks set for release in March 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S