TERMINUS Releases Event Rules and Full Card For Tonight's Event

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

The first ever TERMINUS event will take place tonight January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will be available for streaming on FITE TV. T

The full match card is as follows:

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander for the Interim ROH World Title

- Baron Black vs. Bandido for the ROH World Title

- Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan for the Impact Digital Media Title

- Diamante vs. Janai Kai

- Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

- Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal

- Daniel Garcia vs. JDX vs. Khash vs. Adam Priest

- Dante & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

The promotion announced its official rules on Tuesday as follows:

- All matches must be won by pin, submission, knockout, or disqualification unless otherwise agreed upon in stipulations.



- Singles matches are 15 minutes



- Tag and multi-person matches are 15 minutes



- Championship bouts are 20 minutes



- If there are no winners, a 90-second overtime occurs. If the winner is still not determined, the result is ruled a draw



- Disqualification occurs if a wrestler earns two technical fouls, uses a foreign object, or there is outside interference