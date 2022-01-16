SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes Of AEW Dark

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped several upcoming episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Saturday. You can check out the results below, courtesy of F4WOnline.

Session 1:

- Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents

- Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez

- Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent

- Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray. Post-match, they did an interview with Tony Schiavone to talk about the match against House Of Black Wednesday.

- Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) defeated Waves and Curls. Post-match, Anderson and Johnson talked with Schiavone about the match against FTR Wednesday.

- Anna Jay (w/ -1) defeated Tiffany Nieves

- Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) defeated Anthony Greene in a competitive match, followed by an interview with Schiavone about The Inner Circle.

- Bear Country defeated two enhancement talents wearing Zubaz pants

- Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Peter Avalon and JD Drake (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

- Lee Moriarty defeated Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) in a competitive match that was given some time

- Diamante defeated Milo

- Kiera Hogan defeated Mazzerati

- Anthony Ogogo defeated Marcus Kross

- Penelope Ford defeated Angelica Risk

- QT Marshall defeated Toa Liona

- 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Kidd Bandit and an enhancement talent

- Lance Archer defeated an enhancement talent that he carried to the ring from the back

- Marina Shafir defeated Reka Tahaka

- Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated two enhancement talents

- Tony Nese defeated Zack Clayton

- Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w -1) defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash. Post-match, an interview with Schiavone was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory to set up a future match.

Session 2:

- Adam Cole defeated Kaun in a good, competitive match. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, Cole ordered Schiavone to leave the ring and then talked about his mixed tag match coming up on Dynamite.

- Fuego del Sol defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther)

- Ryan Nemeth defeated Chandler Hopkins

- Lance Archer defeated Dean Alexander

- Sonny Kiss defeated J.P. Harlow

- Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated three enhancement talents

- Abadon defeated an enhancement talent

- Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas defeated two enhancement talents

- Dark Order’s Alan Angels and 10 (w/ -1) defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)

- Megan Bayne defeated Shaloncé Royal

- Daniel Garcia defeated Tony Vincita

- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated an enhancement talent

- Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade (w/ Charlette Renegade)

- Max Caster defeated Mike Reed

- Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Bear Country

- Jora Johl defeated Teddy Goodz

- Emi Sakura defeated Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)

- Shawn Dean defeated Rohit Raju

- Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy) defeated Jack Evans (w/ Angelico)