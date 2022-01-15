WWE Believes AEW Isn't Appealing To Networks, Sponsors, Venues, Children or the General Public

How WWE views All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is very interesting, especially as they don't openly admit to the up-and-coming promotion as direct competition, rather they believe all forms of entertainment are competition to their product.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon reportedly described AEW as the "Blood and Guts" promotion due to the excessive amount of blood the wrestlers spill on their pay-per-views and weekly television.

In a recent statement to the Toronto Star, WWE took a swpie at referring their recent women’s tag team match on AEW Rampage as “self-mutilation.” The match featured Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

WWE said the following in a statement, “If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the `Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

It will be interesting to see if AEW responds to this statement.