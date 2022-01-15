On this day back in 2008, Colin Delaney continued his path of getting destroyed by opponents when he faced Kane on an episode of ECW on Sci-Fi.

Producers For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful is reporting the following producers were assigned to these matches and segments on Monday’s episode of RAW: - Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar co[...] Jan 15 - Fightful is reporting the following producers were assigned to these matches and segments on Monday’s episode of RAW: - Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar co[...]

WWE Believes AEW Isn't Appealing To Networks, Sponsors, Venues, Children or the General Public

How WWE views All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is very interesting, especially as they don't openly admit to the up-and-coming promotion as direct competition, rather they believe all forms of entertainment [...] Jan 15 - How WWE views All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is very interesting, especially as they don't openly admit to the up-and-coming promotion as direct competition, rather they believe all forms of entertainment [...]

On This Day [1/15]: Colin Delaney vs. Kane [2008]

📺 WATCH: The Full 1997 WWE Royal Rumble Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the first of his record three Royal Rumble Match victories in his home state in 1997. And another hometown hero, Shawn Michaels, defeated Sycho Sid to win his sec[...] Jan 15 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won the first of his record three Royal Rumble Match victories in his home state in 1997. And another hometown hero, Shawn Michaels, defeated Sycho Sid to win his sec[...]

Three Big Segments Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to respond to jokes recently made by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this past Monday&rsqu[...] Jan 15 - WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network. Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to respond to jokes recently made by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this past Monday&rsqu[...]

On This Day [1/15]: Kevin Nash vs. Scott Steiner, WCW World Heavyweight Championship [2001]

On this day back in 2001, Kevin Nash took on Scott Steiner in a match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. Relive the battle in the video below! [...] Jan 15 - On this day back in 2001, Kevin Nash took on Scott Steiner in a match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. Relive the battle in the video below! [...]

📺 WATCH: NWA USA #2: Daivari/Spade & Mayweather/Rockett

The latest episode of NWA USA is now online. The show features Ariya Daivari vs. J Spade and Anthony Mayweather vs. “All Day” Marshe Rockett. Watch it below. [...] Jan 15 - The latest episode of NWA USA is now online. The show features Ariya Daivari vs. J Spade and Anthony Mayweather vs. “All Day” Marshe Rockett. Watch it below. [...]

Next Week's AEW Dynamite Lineup: Punk vs. Spears, Kings Of The Black Throne vs. Varsity Blonds & More

AEW has announced the lineup for next Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS. Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears Sting & Darby Allin vs. The [...] Jan 15 - AEW has announced the lineup for next Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS. Britt Baker & Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears Sting & Darby Allin vs. The [...]

Lita On Her Plans For The Royal Rumble, Says WWE Return Felt Like Home

Following her return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown, Lita appeared on Talking Smack and talked about the moment. "It was a blast. Honestly, I know it's been forever since I've been on SmackDown b[...] Jan 15 - Following her return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown, Lita appeared on Talking Smack and talked about the moment. "It was a blast. Honestly, I know it's been forever since I've been on SmackDown b[...]

Jonathan Gresham On How Terminus Came To Be

Jonathan Gresham was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about Terminus and how it came to be. “Baron (Black) and I came up in Atlanta. We were trained by Mr. Hughes. We were doing ind[...] Jan 15 - Jonathan Gresham was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about Terminus and how it came to be. “Baron (Black) and I came up in Atlanta. We were trained by Mr. Hughes. We were doing ind[...]

First Two Teams Announced For WWE's Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic

Later this month, WWE is going to hold another Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, and two of the teams have already been announced. The first team in the 2022 #DustyClassic is....#MSK!!! The[...] Jan 15 - Later this month, WWE is going to hold another Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, and two of the teams have already been announced. The first team in the 2022 #DustyClassic is....#MSK!!! The[...]

Mickie James On How Her Scheduled Appearance In WWE's Royal Rumble Came To Be

Mickie James sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss the history making moment that is about to take place: her appearance in the Royal Rumble as IMPACT Knockouts Champion. “It was a few weeks[...] Jan 15 - Mickie James sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss the history making moment that is about to take place: her appearance in the Royal Rumble as IMPACT Knockouts Champion. “It was a few weeks[...]

Diamond Dallas Page On Which AEW Stars Would Succeed In WWE

Diamond Dallas Page recently sat down with the Bro Show, where he was asked what AEW stars he thinks could go to WWE and be successful. “My top pick, no matter what, is MJF, because he’[...] Jan 15 - Diamond Dallas Page recently sat down with the Bro Show, where he was asked what AEW stars he thinks could go to WWE and be successful. “My top pick, no matter what, is MJF, because he’[...]

Natalya Issues Statement Following Losing Match In Record Time

As previously reported, the WWE record for quickest match in history, previously held by Trish Stratus, was broken by Aliyah. Before the match in which Natalya claimed she would successfully get that[...] Jan 15 - As previously reported, the WWE record for quickest match in history, previously held by Trish Stratus, was broken by Aliyah. Before the match in which Natalya claimed she would successfully get that[...]

Matt Cardona Defeats Rhino To End His 20-Year ECW TV Title Run

Matt Cardona defeated Rhino to end his 20-year ECW TV title run and become the new ECW TV champion at GCW Most Notorious. Rhino was the final wrestler to hold the title having won it on Septemb[...] Jan 14 - Matt Cardona defeated Rhino to end his 20-year ECW TV title run and become the new ECW TV champion at GCW Most Notorious. Rhino was the final wrestler to hold the title having won it on Septemb[...]

AEW Wanted To Sign Lita Prior To Her WWE Return

Lita made her return to SmackDown tonight ahead of her upcoming participation in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Fightful is reporting that prior to her return to WWE Television the multi-time W[...] Jan 14 - Lita made her return to SmackDown tonight ahead of her upcoming participation in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Fightful is reporting that prior to her return to WWE Television the multi-time W[...]

AEW Rampage Results (January 14 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! The end of the week and what better way to start your weekend than with the fastest hour of professional wrestling on TV?! It's time for another episode of AEW R[...] Jan 14 - It's Friday, you know what that means! The end of the week and what better way to start your weekend than with the fastest hour of professional wrestling on TV?! It's time for another episode of AEW R[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 14, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Quick Recap for January 14, 2022, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Matches Tonight: Four (approximately 23 minutes) Fatal 4-Way Tag T[...] Jan 14 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Quick Recap for January 14, 2022, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Matches Tonight: Four (approximately 23 minutes) Fatal 4-Way Tag T[...]

Aliyah Breaks Longstanding WWE Record Held By Trish Stratus

In her SmackDown in-ring debut, Aliyah set a new WWE record. During the broadcast, she defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds to pick up the shock victory. This marks the fastest win in the history o[...] Jan 14 - In her SmackDown in-ring debut, Aliyah set a new WWE record. During the broadcast, she defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds to pick up the shock victory. This marks the fastest win in the history o[...]

New #1 Contenders For The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Announced

The Viking Raiders are the new number one contenders for The Usos’ WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During Friday WWE SmackDown, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lothar[...] Jan 14 - The Viking Raiders are the new number one contenders for The Usos’ WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During Friday WWE SmackDown, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lothar[...]

Lita Returns To SmackDown, Says She Has One More Run Left In Her

Lita made her return to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week. It was her first time back on the blue brand in almost 20 years. Lita was in town to hype her Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. L[...] Jan 14 - Lita made her return to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week. It was her first time back on the blue brand in almost 20 years. Lita was in town to hype her Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. L[...]

Tony Khan Comments On The Briscoes Possibly Joining AEW

On Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was a guest and was asked about if The Briscoes would possibly join AEW. “Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a [...] Jan 14 - On Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was a guest and was asked about if The Briscoes would possibly join AEW. “Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a [...]

Jon Moxley To Make In Ring Return At GCW Event

Jon Moxley will be at a GCW(Game Changer Wrestling) event later this month. This comes after he took time off from wrestling due to entering a alcohol treatment program in November. Jon Moxley will b[...] Jan 14 - Jon Moxley will be at a GCW(Game Changer Wrestling) event later this month. This comes after he took time off from wrestling due to entering a alcohol treatment program in November. Jon Moxley will b[...]

Lita To Appear Tonight On WWE SmackDown For First Time In Nearly 20 Years

WWE has started to announce a number of segments and matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The biggest of those announcements is that WWE Hall Of Famer Lita will be appearing o[...] Jan 14 - WWE has started to announce a number of segments and matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The biggest of those announcements is that WWE Hall Of Famer Lita will be appearing o[...]