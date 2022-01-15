Three Big Segments Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a number of segments for Monday’s WWE RAW on USA Network.

Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to respond to jokes recently made by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this past Monday’s RAW.

Lashley will challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship next Saturday at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Additionally, WWE has also announced that fans will find out what is next for RK-Bro after Randy Orton and Riddle who lost their tag titles to the Alpha Academy this week.

Finally, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will react to her next challenger, Doudrop after she defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan this week in a triple threat match.