First Two Teams Announced For WWE's Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 15, 2022
Later this month, WWE is going to hold another Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, and two of the teams have already been announced.
What teams do you think will be announced next?
