Diamond Dallas Page On Which AEW Stars Would Succeed In WWE

Diamond Dallas Page recently sat down with the Bro Show, where he was asked what AEW stars he thinks could go to WWE and be successful.

“My top pick, no matter what, is MJF, because he’s been my boy all the way through, I just watched that promo again with him and (CM) Punk, the 19-minute promo, on both sides – Punk and him, it was money. MJF is one of the only true heels in the business."

“My number two pick would be Britt Baker because that girl is over. And she works her ass off, and when she did the whole bloodbath deal, she took it to a different level. The (third) guy I bring in is Cody Rhodes, who can talk as good or better than anybody in the business and I think he would be monster money there now. He proved what he had to prove. He did it in a big way, and it would be brilliant of them to sign MJF, Britt (Baker), and him.”