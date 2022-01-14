Matt Cardona Defeats Rhino To End His 20-Year ECW TV Title Run

Matt Cardona defeated Rhino to end his 20-year ECW TV title run and become the new ECW TV champion at GCW Most Notorious.

Rhino was the final wrestler to hold the title having won it on September 9, 2000, during an episode of ECW on TNN in Mississauga, ON.

The title was introduced in 1992 as part of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) affiliate and ECW precursor, Eastern Championship Wrestling, but was established under ECW in 1994. It served as the secondary championship in the ECW.

During tonight's GCW event Cardona also told the crowd to show respect to the true last ever ECW World Champion… Ezekiel Jackson!