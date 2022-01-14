WWE SmackDown Results - January 14, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Quick Recap for January 14, 2022, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Matches Tonight: Four (approximately 23 minutes)

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Contenders Match: the Viking Raiders vs Cesaro & Mansoor vs Los Lotharios vs Jinder Mahal & Shanky. A very entertaining match that saw the Viking Raiders win. 8:12-8:25pm EST.



SmackDown Singles Debut Match: Aliyah(d) vs Natalya. Prior to the match, Nattie praised her 3 Guinness World Records and announced her intention to get a fourth--for the shortest WWE victory. She proceeded to beat Aliyah viciously before the bell. After the ref checked on Aliyah and called for the bell, Aliyah rolled Nattie up and won in 3.7 seconds--a new WWE shortest-match record. 8:51-8:51pm EST.



Singles Match: Sheamus vs Ricochet. Sheamus sought a measure of revenge for Ricochet breaking Ridge Holland's nose last week (legitimate accident). Sheamus won the decent match. That is all, carry on. 9:14-9:23pm EST.



Singles Main Event Match: Kofi Kingston vs Madcap Moss w/ Happy Corbin. Madcap Moss picked up the clean win. 9:37-9:43pm EST.

Miscellaneous Non-Match Segments of Note:

Opening Segment: The Usos bragged about their victory last week, complimented the New Day as being the only team to take them to their limits, and then announced a Fatal 4-Way contenders match. 8:00-8:11pm EST.



Sami Zayn Presents...InZayn: Zayn debuted his newest "show" in an effort to both rip-off and impress special guest Johnny Knoxville. Zayn threatened to jump the ring in a grocery cart but, after several long minutes and stalled attempts, chickened out. He was attacked by Boogs & Nakamura afterwards. 8:35-8:41pm EST.



A New Look: Rick Boogs debuted a new look, with short hair and heavily trimmed facial hair. He is the love child of Freddie Mercury and Miro/Rusev.



Random Fact 1: Natalya is a three-time Guinness World Record holder.

Random Fact 2: Roman Reigns' marks 502 days as Universal Champion and the Usos mark 180 days as tag champs.



Lita Returns: For the first time in nearly twenty years, Lita returns to SmackDown! She stated her reasoning for coming back was the Women's Royal Rumble, as it didn't exist during her career and she wants to participate. She felt she has one more run in her and wants to main event WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair came out during her segment and the two exchanged words, ending when Lita hit a Twist of Fate on the SmackDown Women's champ. 8:58-9:06pm EST.



Injury Update: Kofi Kingston announced that, due to a calf injury, Xavier Woods will not be able to enter the Rumble but Kofi can--and has!

Reigns/Rollins Concluding Segment: After five minutes of entrance, Roman came face to face with Rollins and the two exchanged words. Rollins claimed he created Reigns and could destroy him; Reigns claimed if he wanted to fight a megastar, he'd have chosen Seth's wife (Becky Lynch). Ouch! The Usos attempted to jump Rollins at the end but Rollins fled. 9:50-9:59pm EST.