New #1 Contenders For The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Announced

During Friday WWE SmackDown, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lotharios, Cesaro & Mansoor, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky to become the new #1 contenders to the titles.

The Viking Raiders are the new number one contenders for The Usos’ WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

» More News From This Feed

Matt Cardona Defeats Rhino To End His 20-Year ECW TV Title Run

Matt Cardona defeated Rhino to end his 20-year ECW TV title run and become the new ECW TV champion at GCW Most Notorious. Rhino was the final wrestler to hold the title having won it on Septemb[...] Jan 14 - Matt Cardona defeated Rhino to end his 20-year ECW TV title run and become the new ECW TV champion at GCW Most Notorious. Rhino was the final wrestler to hold the title having won it on Septemb[...]

AEW Wanted To Sign Lita Prior To Her WWE Return

Lita made her return to SmackDown tonight ahead of her upcoming participation in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Fightful is reporting that prior to her return to WWE Television the multi-time W[...] Jan 14 - Lita made her return to SmackDown tonight ahead of her upcoming participation in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Fightful is reporting that prior to her return to WWE Television the multi-time W[...]

AEW Rampage Results (January 14 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! The end of the week and what better way to start your weekend than with the fastest hour of professional wrestling on TV?! It's time for another episode of AEW R[...] Jan 14 - It's Friday, you know what that means! The end of the week and what better way to start your weekend than with the fastest hour of professional wrestling on TV?! It's time for another episode of AEW R[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 14, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Quick Recap for January 14, 2022, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Matches Tonight: Four (approximately 23 minutes) Fatal 4-Way Tag T[...] Jan 14 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Quick Recap for January 14, 2022, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Matches Tonight: Four (approximately 23 minutes) Fatal 4-Way Tag T[...]

Aliyah Breaks Longstanding WWE Record Held By Trish Stratus

In her SmackDown in-ring debut, Aliyah set a new WWE record. During the broadcast, she defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds to pick up the shock victory. This marks the fastest win in the history o[...] Jan 14 - In her SmackDown in-ring debut, Aliyah set a new WWE record. During the broadcast, she defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds to pick up the shock victory. This marks the fastest win in the history o[...]

New #1 Contenders For The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Announced

The Viking Raiders are the new number one contenders for The Usos’ WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During Friday WWE SmackDown, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lothar[...] Jan 14 - The Viking Raiders are the new number one contenders for The Usos’ WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During Friday WWE SmackDown, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lothar[...]

Lita Returns To SmackDown, Says She Has One More Run Left In Her

Lita made her return to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week. It was her first time back on the blue brand in almost 20 years. Lita was in town to hype her Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. L[...] Jan 14 - Lita made her return to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week. It was her first time back on the blue brand in almost 20 years. Lita was in town to hype her Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. L[...]

Tony Khan Comments On The Briscoes Possibly Joining AEW

On Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was a guest and was asked about if The Briscoes would possibly join AEW. “Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a [...] Jan 14 - On Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was a guest and was asked about if The Briscoes would possibly join AEW. “Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a [...]

Jon Moxley To Make In Ring Return At GCW Event

Jon Moxley will be at a GCW(Game Changer Wrestling) event later this month. This comes after he took time off from wrestling due to entering a alcohol treatment program in November. Jon Moxley will b[...] Jan 14 - Jon Moxley will be at a GCW(Game Changer Wrestling) event later this month. This comes after he took time off from wrestling due to entering a alcohol treatment program in November. Jon Moxley will b[...]

Lita To Appear Tonight On WWE SmackDown For First Time In Nearly 20 Years

WWE has started to announce a number of segments and matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The biggest of those announcements is that WWE Hall Of Famer Lita will be appearing o[...] Jan 14 - WWE has started to announce a number of segments and matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The biggest of those announcements is that WWE Hall Of Famer Lita will be appearing o[...]

WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Responds To MLW’s Anti-Trust Lawsuit

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt provided a statement regarding the MLW anti-trust lawsuit that alleges that WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with Vice TV and Tubi streaming service. MLW claim[...] Jan 14 - WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt provided a statement regarding the MLW anti-trust lawsuit that alleges that WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with Vice TV and Tubi streaming service. MLW claim[...]

WWE To Rename Elimination Chamber Structure?

Dave Meltzer took to Twitter today to reveal WWE is reportedly planning to change the name of the Elimination Chamber structure. Meltzer tweeted, "WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber[...] Jan 14 - Dave Meltzer took to Twitter today to reveal WWE is reportedly planning to change the name of the Elimination Chamber structure. Meltzer tweeted, "WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber[...]

Mickie James Reveals All About Her 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Involvement

Mickie James appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show today to discuss her upcoming involvement in the Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match and how the deal came to be. “It was a few weeks ago, [...] Jan 14 - Mickie James appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show today to discuss her upcoming involvement in the Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match and how the deal came to be. “It was a few weeks ago, [...]

On This Day [1/14]: WWE Monday Night RAW In Espanol [2013]

Some of our bilingual/Spanish translating might enjoy taking this trip back to WWE 9 years ago on this day. This episode of Monday Night RAW has the Spanish commentary track on it, so if you've never[...] Jan 14 - Some of our bilingual/Spanish translating might enjoy taking this trip back to WWE 9 years ago on this day. This episode of Monday Night RAW has the Spanish commentary track on it, so if you've never[...]

Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Deal With NJPW

Hiroshi Tanahashi has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has inked a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tanahashi is the IWGP United States Champion, beating KENTA for the belt at Wrestle Kingdo[...] Jan 14 - Hiroshi Tanahashi has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has inked a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tanahashi is the IWGP United States Champion, beating KENTA for the belt at Wrestle Kingdo[...]

Matt Hardy Analyzes "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW Career

Matt Hardy held a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, in which he spoke about AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. “I know Hangman was a big fan of The Hardy Boyz[...] Jan 14 - Matt Hardy held a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, in which he spoke about AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. “I know Hangman was a big fan of The Hardy Boyz[...]

Karrion Kross Says He Was "In Denial" After NXT TakeOver: XXX Injury

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross spoke about the injury he sustained during his match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX. "I was in denial about it. It was a [...] Jan 14 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross spoke about the injury he sustained during his match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX. "I was in denial about it. It was a [...]

Jonathan Gresham Recalls Finding Out He'd Be Facing Jay Lethal At ROH Final Battle

During an interview with Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham spoke about finding out he was going to be facing Jay Lethal at ROH Final Battle. “I really didn’t know it was happening until[...] Jan 14 - During an interview with Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham spoke about finding out he was going to be facing Jay Lethal at ROH Final Battle. “I really didn’t know it was happening until[...]

Zicky Dice Talks In Depth On Upcoming Twitch-Exclusive Wrestling Show "Outlandish Paradise"

During an interview with Fightful, Zicky Dice spoke about his upcoming project called Outlandish Paradise, a Twitch-exclusive wrestling show set to hit on January 15th. “This has been my baby[...] Jan 14 - During an interview with Fightful, Zicky Dice spoke about his upcoming project called Outlandish Paradise, a Twitch-exclusive wrestling show set to hit on January 15th. “This has been my baby[...]

Dave Meltzer Apologizes For Making Holocaust Joke About WWE

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has come out with it's usual rumors and speculation, however, fans are talking less about Dave Meltzer's reports in the newsletter and focusing more on what's [...] Jan 14 - The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has come out with it's usual rumors and speculation, however, fans are talking less about Dave Meltzer's reports in the newsletter and focusing more on what's [...]

LuFisto To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

GCW has announced another entry into the Indie Hall of Fame. That name is LuFisto, who is set to be inducted by Lenny Leonard. Check out the announcement below. *BREAKING*LUFISTO will be inducted[...] Jan 14 - GCW has announced another entry into the Indie Hall of Fame. That name is LuFisto, who is set to be inducted by Lenny Leonard. Check out the announcement below. *BREAKING*LUFISTO will be inducted[...]

Jonathan Gresham Wants To Defend ROH Championship Under Pure Rules All Around The World

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham talked about his goals of defending the ROH Championship until the company is back on it's own two feet. "I believe the pure wrestling rule[...] Jan 14 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham talked about his goals of defending the ROH Championship until the company is back on it's own two feet. "I believe the pure wrestling rule[...]

Two Names Being Rumored For Women's Royal Rumble This Year

PWInsider is reporting that two new names may have been added to the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. According to the report, Melina and Cameron will both make surprise appearances in the matc[...] Jan 14 - PWInsider is reporting that two new names may have been added to the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. According to the report, Melina and Cameron will both make surprise appearances in the matc[...]

Kofi Kingston On Big E's Championship Run, Compares To His Own

During an interview with , Kofi Kingston sat down to speak about Big E's WWE Championship run. “I thought he did great. We're always the biggest critics of ourselves. You go back to criticism[...] Jan 14 - During an interview with , Kofi Kingston sat down to speak about Big E's WWE Championship run. “I thought he did great. We're always the biggest critics of ourselves. You go back to criticism[...]