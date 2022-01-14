Lita Returns To SmackDown, Says She Has One More Run Left In Her

Lita made her return to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week. It was her first time back on the blue brand in almost 20 years.

Lita was in town to hype her Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. Lita said she plans to win the Rumble and then main event WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair then interrupted referring back to when Trish Stratus "begged" for a match a couple of years ago and she forced her to retire. Flair said she will do the same to Lita

Lita then hit Flair with the Twist of Fate!