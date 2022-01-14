Tony Khan Comments On The Briscoes Possibly Joining AEW

On Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan was a guest and was asked about if The Briscoes would possibly join AEW.

“Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a great roster right now. I think they’re a great team, and definitely somebody to keep an eye on but no, nothing official on them. We debuted so many great wrestlers recently. You mentioned Mercedes Martinez yourself, and of course, we just saw the arrival of Brody King on Wednesday night. I would be remiss, I think, if we don’t talk about the arrival of Brody King in the House Of Black, and what that represents. There’s a lot of exciting things. Of course, we do have new World Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, and there’s a ton of great teams lining up to challenge them. We will have to wait and see I guess but they’re a great team who I have followed for well over 15 years. Who am I kidding? Much longer than that and I think they’re great wrestlers.”

