WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Responds To MLW’s Anti-Trust Lawsuit

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt provided a statement regarding the MLW anti-trust lawsuit that alleges that WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with Vice TV and Tubi streaming service.

MLW claims WWE pressured Tubi to drop the deal with MLW or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi.

Additionally, MLW claims WWE SVP Susan Levison called Vice executives to have the deal nixed because Vince McMahon was not happy about Vice airing MLW programming.

“I have not seen the full lawsuit since WWE has not been served,” McDevitt told Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“If Tubi breached, then sue Tubi. As to Vice, WWE has no commercial relationship with them or for that matter any of the other dozens of content distribution entities with whom MLW could do a deal with if they had a commercially viable product. They put a show on Vice, if my memory serves me correctly after one of the Dark Side shows and lost most of the audience. I think I read they got 40,000 viewers. No wonder Vice did no further deal.”