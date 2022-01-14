WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 14 - WWE has started to announce a number of segments and matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The biggest of those announcements is that WWE Hall Of Famer Lita will be appearing o[...]
Jan 14 - WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt provided a statement regarding the MLW anti-trust lawsuit that alleges that WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with Vice TV and Tubi streaming service. MLW claim[...]
Jan 14
WWE To Rename Elimination Chamber Structure? Dave Meltzer took to Twitter today to reveal WWE is reportedly planning to change the name of the Elimination Chamber structure. Meltzer tweeted, "WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber[...]
Jan 14 - Dave Meltzer took to Twitter today to reveal WWE is reportedly planning to change the name of the Elimination Chamber structure. Meltzer tweeted, "WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber[...]
Jan 14 - Some of our bilingual/Spanish translating might enjoy taking this trip back to WWE 9 years ago on this day. This episode of Monday Night RAW has the Spanish commentary track on it, so if you've never[...]
Jan 14
Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Deal With NJPW Hiroshi Tanahashi has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has inked a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tanahashi is the IWGP United States Champion, beating KENTA for the belt at Wrestle Kingdo[...]
Jan 14 - Hiroshi Tanahashi has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has inked a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tanahashi is the IWGP United States Champion, beating KENTA for the belt at Wrestle Kingdo[...]
Jan 14 - Matt Hardy held a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, in which he spoke about AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. “I know Hangman was a big fan of The Hardy Boyz[...]
Jan 14 - During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross spoke about the injury he sustained during his match against Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX. "I was in denial about it. It was a [...]
Jan 14 - During an interview with Fightful, Zicky Dice spoke about his upcoming project called Outlandish Paradise, a Twitch-exclusive wrestling show set to hit on January 15th. “This has been my baby[...]
Jan 14 - The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has come out with it's usual rumors and speculation, however, fans are talking less about Dave Meltzer's reports in the newsletter and focusing more on what's [...]
Jan 14 - GCW has announced another entry into the Indie Hall of Fame. That name is LuFisto, who is set to be inducted by Lenny Leonard. Check out the announcement below. *BREAKING*LUFISTO will be inducted[...]
Jan 14 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham talked about his goals of defending the ROH Championship until the company is back on it's own two feet. "I believe the pure wrestling rule[...]
Jan 14 - PWInsider is reporting that two new names may have been added to the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. According to the report, Melina and Cameron will both make surprise appearances in the matc[...]
Jan 14 - During an interview with , Kofi Kingston sat down to speak about Big E's WWE Championship run. “I thought he did great. We're always the biggest critics of ourselves. You go back to criticism[...]
Jan 13 - WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show back in 2019. As you'll be aware The Garden had l[...]
Jan 13 - The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Wednesday’s show drew an average of 969,000 [...]
Jan 13 - WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company. In research conducted by us-bookies, they rev[...]
Jan 13 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the show off-and-running. After we settle inside the [...]
Jan 13 - WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is injured. The 2021 King Of The Ring winner revealed the news on tonight's G4’s Attack of The Show live stream during which he noted he injured his plantaris muscle [...]
Jan 13 - On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embedded tweet below. .@CharlieHaas is here and jus[...]
Jan 13 - Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped t[...]