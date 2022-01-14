Jonathan Gresham Recalls Finding Out He'd Be Facing Jay Lethal At ROH Final Battle

During an interview with Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham spoke about finding out he was going to be facing Jay Lethal at ROH Final Battle.

“I really didn’t know it was happening until closer, to where they said they were going with me going forward. Just preparing, talking to Bandido on and off, keeping in touch. Maybe a day or two before, I get a message from Bandido saying, ‘I’m sorry, amigo.’ I’m like, ‘What happened?’ I contacted him, he didn’t hit me back. Then I contacted my buddy Dragon Lee and I’m like, ‘What’s going on with Bandido? He hit me up and said Sorry, amigo’ and [Dragon Lee] tells me that [Bandido] got COVID. By this time, it’s the day before I was about to fly out. Now, there is the race to find out what’s going to happen with the main event of Final Battle. At that point, I was kind of relieved, I had never been in that position before of being in the main event of a really big match that people were looking forward to. I’ve had smaller ones, but nothing that big. I was relieved like, “Great, I don’t have to do that match.’ I was kind of relieved [laughs].

“I got a call from Lethal, and we’re shooting the shit, and he goes, ‘There’s a possibility that it might be us at Final Battle.’ My heart started pounding again. I was like, ‘That’s not going to happen because he works at AEW.’ The next day, before I left, Hunter text me, ‘It’s you and Lethal.’ As it stood at that moment, it wasn’t for the Ring of Honor World title. I was like, ‘Great, we’re not the main event, pressure is off.’ I’ve wrestled Lethal a dozen times before, I’m great. I’m on the plane and I get the message that [ROH] is gonna address the World Title situation on Hour One of Final Battle. I’m like, that could only mean they would go with the World Title, so I’m the main. The show starts to unravel and I know I’m the main event now.”