Jonathan Gresham Wants To Defend ROH Championship Under Pure Rules All Around The World
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 14, 2022
During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham talked about his goals of defending the ROH Championship until the company is back on it's own two feet.
"I believe the pure wrestling rules are just a twist on having rules in general in wrestling. I want fans to see that stories can be told when rules are implemented. My goal is to defend the Ring of Honor World Title under pure rules around the world. I did it in LA, Alabama, and my goal (in 2022) is to take it to England, Germany, and wherever else I get booked going forward until Ring of Honor comes back. I will decide then what I'm going to do and what my future will be. After that, I'm not sure if I'll continue wrestling or if I'll join a bigger promotion."
"They haven't given me any direction, it's something I'm taking upon myself to do. I'm not forcing it on anyone, promotions are actually coming to me and asking me. I'm very grateful for that, that the Ring of Honor World Title still holds weight for a lot of people around the world. I'm grateful that I'm in this position with TERMINUS, and with Ring of Honor going on hiatus, it's presented me with a way to enjoy wrestling even more because I love traveling, wrestling new guys, testing myself, it's given me an opportunity to have more fun again. Within the Ring of Honor locker room, there are only so many guys I can wrestle before it's a repeat again. Now, I'm getting the opportunity to wrestle new people with different mindsets, younger guys with ambition and different ideas and who help me with my ideas."
