Two Names Being Rumored For Women's Royal Rumble This Year
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 14, 2022
PWInsider is reporting that two new names may have been added to the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match.
According to the report, Melina and Cameron will both make surprise appearances in the match.
Melina has been working with NWA as of late while Cameron, under her real name of Ariane Andrew, has worked on music and most recently made an appearance for AEW in 2020.
The updated participant list includes: Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Tamina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Melina and Cameron.
