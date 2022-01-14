WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kofi Kingston On Big E's Championship Run, Compares To His Own
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 14, 2022
During an interview with , Kofi Kingston sat down to speak about Big E's WWE Championship run.
“I thought he did great. We're always the biggest critics of ourselves. You go back to criticisms and everything online, or people giving us feedback on matches. We've always taken pride in holding ourselves to the highest standard. Nobody is going to hold us to a higher standard than we hold ourselves to. So we expect nothing but the best of ourselves, myself, Woods, and E, that's just the way that we roll. So I wasn't surprised to see some of the things that he had said about the way things went. He gave what he felt was an honest look at his time. It makes him that much more hungry to do it again, and now, you've gotten like that, that first shot out of the way, right?”
“There's something about — when I won the title, people were like,’ Okay, so now that you won the title now what?’ I'm like, ‘Oh, how about another one?’ There are so many things that come with being a champion, there are so many labels and you take a lot of pride, at least you should, at being able to be the face of the company and put the whole company on your back, and go out there and not your, you always go out there and you want to have a great match. But to do it with a championship, you realize that like, this is the stamp of approval from everybody in the industry, right? Like you were put in this role, and you are trusted to be the face of the company.
"So again, it's no surprise that he was that hard on himself. But for me, in particular, I'm real proud of him in the way that he carried himself as champion, he was able to kind of switch things up, but also not change, and stay true to himself, which a lot of people can't say. I feel like when he was in the ring, and this has always been the case, but he's always had the support of the people, he's always able to go out there and entertain and do things that as a man that large should not physically be able to do. But he goes out there and showcases his athleticism every single time he touches the mic, he's able to move people and make people feel and that's so it's hard. It's a lot harder to do than you would think. So yeah, no, I'm super proud of him for being able to fulfill that role, and for him to be able to, again, put the company on his back and be the face of the company and to get that shot to chase that shot. That's what he deserved.”
Kofi was asked if he gave Big E any advice.
"I don't necessarily have any advice. I mean, I would never tell someone how to feel. You feel how you feel. It makes you grow if you feel a certain way. But for me, in particular, A lot of this ain't up to us. For me, if it was up to me, I wouldn't have made myself have to fight for 11 years to get one title shot, you know what I'm saying? So like, yeah, there's a lot that we can't control. I'm really big on controlling what I can control, I can go out there when I have a match, and I can knock it out of the park, and that's about it. As far as what happens the next week, or what happens afterward, completely out of my hands.
"It is what it is. Like, if you are the kind of person that's going to let something bad tear you down and hold you down for a long time, then you're probably not going to progress any further this business is so like, 'next man up,' so you have to be constantly on your grind, even after a huge loss. Yes, it stings. But again, when those things that stick in those things that hurt, make you better you fit you, you remember how that feels. Then you go out there and you have a certain level of just a different level of mentality going out there. It reflects reflected in your work. It's reflected in the physical things that you do out there, the way that you speak, the way that you feel, and your competence level. Your desire and passion, that all comes out, and that comes out because of the experience that you had. So I take everything as a growing experience, as an opportunity to get better. That's what these situations do. They make us stronger."
Jan 14 - GCW has announced another entry into the Indie Hall of Fame. That name is LuFisto, who is set to be inducted by Lenny Leonard. Check out the announcement below. *BREAKING*LUFISTO will be inducted[...]
Jan 14 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jonathan Gresham talked about his goals of defending the ROH Championship until the company is back on it's own two feet. "I believe the pure wrestling rule[...]
Jan 14 - PWInsider is reporting that two new names may have been added to the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. According to the report, Melina and Cameron will both make surprise appearances in the matc[...]
Jan 14 - During an interview with , Kofi Kingston sat down to speak about Big E's WWE Championship run. “I thought he did great. We're always the biggest critics of ourselves. You go back to criticism[...]
Jan 13 - WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show back in 2019. As you'll be aware The Garden had l[...]
Jan 13 - The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Wednesday’s show drew an average of 969,000 [...]
Jan 13 - WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company. In research conducted by us-bookies, they rev[...]
Jan 13 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the show off-and-running. After we settle inside the [...]
Jan 13 - WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is injured. The 2021 King Of The Ring winner revealed the news on tonight's G4’s Attack of The Show live stream during which he noted he injured his plantaris muscle [...]
Jan 13 - On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embedded tweet below. .@CharlieHaas is here and jus[...]
Jan 13 - Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped t[...]
Jan 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday for allegedly making terroristic threats and unlawfu[...]
Jan 13 - Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first in[...]
Jan 13
TJP vs. Matt Cross Added To MLW Blood & Thunder MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is below. MLW today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross fo[...]
Jan 13 - MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is below. MLW today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross fo[...]
Jan 13 - It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals with IMPACT. Laprade is reporting that PCO has sig[...]
Jan 13 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to tha[...]
Jan 13
Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...]
Jan 13 - Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...]
Jan 13
PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...]
Jan 13 - Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...]
Jan 13 - The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select. WWE is curr[...]
Jan 13 - Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came to be. “I showed up at OVW and Dr. Tom to[...]