Kofi Kingston On Big E's Championship Run, Compares To His Own

During an interview with , Kofi Kingston sat down to speak about Big E's WWE Championship run.

“I thought he did great. We're always the biggest critics of ourselves. You go back to criticisms and everything online, or people giving us feedback on matches. We've always taken pride in holding ourselves to the highest standard. Nobody is going to hold us to a higher standard than we hold ourselves to. So we expect nothing but the best of ourselves, myself, Woods, and E, that's just the way that we roll. So I wasn't surprised to see some of the things that he had said about the way things went. He gave what he felt was an honest look at his time. It makes him that much more hungry to do it again, and now, you've gotten like that, that first shot out of the way, right?”

“There's something about — when I won the title, people were like,’ Okay, so now that you won the title now what?’ I'm like, ‘Oh, how about another one?’ There are so many things that come with being a champion, there are so many labels and you take a lot of pride, at least you should, at being able to be the face of the company and put the whole company on your back, and go out there and not your, you always go out there and you want to have a great match. But to do it with a championship, you realize that like, this is the stamp of approval from everybody in the industry, right? Like you were put in this role, and you are trusted to be the face of the company.

"So again, it's no surprise that he was that hard on himself. But for me, in particular, I'm real proud of him in the way that he carried himself as champion, he was able to kind of switch things up, but also not change, and stay true to himself, which a lot of people can't say. I feel like when he was in the ring, and this has always been the case, but he's always had the support of the people, he's always able to go out there and entertain and do things that as a man that large should not physically be able to do. But he goes out there and showcases his athleticism every single time he touches the mic, he's able to move people and make people feel and that's so it's hard. It's a lot harder to do than you would think. So yeah, no, I'm super proud of him for being able to fulfill that role, and for him to be able to, again, put the company on his back and be the face of the company and to get that shot to chase that shot. That's what he deserved.”