» More News From This Feed

📸 Photo of Tommaso Ciampa With Dyed Beard On WWE Main Event

[...] Jan 13 - [...]

Triple H Reportedly Tried To Get Madison Square Garden To Cancel NJPW/ROH Show

WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show [...] Jan 13 - WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show [...]

Paul Heyman Congratulates Roman Reigns On Reaching Milestone

We recently reported Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for 500 days. Paul Heyman took to Instagram to congratulate “The Tribal Chief[...] Jan 13 - We recently reported Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for 500 days. Paul Heyman took to Instagram to congratulate “The Tribal Chief[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For January 12 Episode

The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals [...] Jan 13 - The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals [...]

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Alexa Bliss Sell The Most WWE Merchandise

WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the compa[...] Jan 13 - WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the compa[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - January 13, 2022

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the[...] Jan 13 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the[...]

Trent Seven Has Ambitions To Be The 'Paul Heyman Of WWE NXT UK'

During a recent interview with Metro, Trent Seven revealed that he wants to be the “Paul Heyman of WWE NXT UK” once he’s done i[...] Jan 13 - During a recent interview with Metro, Trent Seven revealed that he wants to be the “Paul Heyman of WWE NXT UK” once he’s done i[...]

Xavier Woods Says He's Injured, Out Of Action For Up To 6 Weeks

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is injured. The 2021 King Of The Ring winner revealed the news on tonight's G4’s Attack of The Show live stream duri[...] Jan 13 - WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is injured. The 2021 King Of The Ring winner revealed the news on tonight's G4’s Attack of The Show live stream duri[...]

Charlie Haas Debuts On IMPACT Wrestling, Confronts Josh Alexander

On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embe[...] Jan 13 - On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embe[...]

Greg Hamilton Reveals Horror Car Accident Nearly Killed Him

Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting t[...] Jan 13 - Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting t[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested... AGAIN

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday fo[...] Jan 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday fo[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Says She Was As Surprised As Anyone Else When Mickie James Was Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble. “I was equally surprised as I thi[...] Jan 13 - Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble. “I was equally surprised as I thi[...]

Britt Baker Thanks Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn After Winning Three PWI Awards

Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “E[...] Jan 13 - Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “E[...]

TJP vs. Matt Cross Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is b[...] Jan 13 - MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is b[...]

Three Former ROH Stars Reportedly Sign Deals With IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals w[...] Jan 13 - It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals w[...]

John Cena Reveals If He Has Watched AEW Television

During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here[...] Jan 13 - During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here[...]

Britt Baker Says Tony Schiavone Has Helped Her In "All Aspects" Of Her Life

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh[...] Jan 13 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh[...]

Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not [...] Jan 13 - Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not [...]

PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to [...] Jan 13 - Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to [...]

WWE Is Bringing The Elimination Chamber Match To Saudi Arabia

The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, accord[...] Jan 13 - The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, accord[...]

Chris Masters Reveals The Origins Of Masterpiece Gimmick

Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came [...] Jan 13 - Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came [...]

Charlie Haas Provides Health Update Following Injury At IMPACT Wrestling Taping

Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Foll[...] Jan 13 - Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Foll[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (January 12 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode plan[...] Jan 12 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode plan[...]

Brody King is All Elite

After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the [...] Jan 12 - After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the [...]