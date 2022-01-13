Triple H Reportedly Tried To Get Madison Square Garden To Cancel NJPW/ROH Show

WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show back in 2019.

As you'll be aware The Garden had long been the home of WWE until the company moved most of their events to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed the story:

“Has WWE worked to keep different wrestling companies out of venues that they run? Absolutely. That’s happened since the beginning of time. It’s one of the reasons why there’s only been two shows scheduled, I believe, for Madison Square Garden – one of them ended up being moved to the Felt Forum which was the AAA show – that they weren’t able to block.” “They did – the Ring Of Honor and New Japan show a couple of years ago, they sold out on the first day and [WWE] did get that blocked. Paul Levesque called up Madison Square Garden and said ‘we don’t want you booking that show.'”

MSG reportedly attempted to cancel the booking but Sinclair Broadcasting which owns Ring Of Honor threatened a lawsuit:

“And [MSG] cancelled. Sinclair threatened to sue Madison Square Garden and Madison Square Garden – because they said that they had a deal for the date. So Madison Square Garden backed off and told WWE that ‘we’re giving them the date.’ And they went and sold out which WWE has not been doing in Madison Square Garden.”