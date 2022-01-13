WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For January 12 Episode
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2022
The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed.
A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Wednesday’s show drew an average of 969,000 viewers which was down on last week's 1.010 million viewers and down again from from the previous week’s 975,000 viewership.
In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored 0.39 rating (505,000 demo viewers). Last Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.43 rating (560,000 viewers).
Jan 13 - WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show back in 2019. As you'll be aware The Garden had l[...]
Jan 13 - WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company. In research conducted by us-bookies, they rev[...]
Jan 13 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the show off-and-running. After we settle inside the [...]
Jan 13 - WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is injured. The 2021 King Of The Ring winner revealed the news on tonight's G4’s Attack of The Show live stream during which he noted he injured his plantaris muscle [...]
Jan 13 - On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embedded tweet below. .@CharlieHaas is here and jus[...]
Jan 13 - Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped t[...]
Jan 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday for allegedly making terroristic threats and unlawfu[...]
Jan 13 - Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first in[...]
TJP vs. Matt Cross Added To MLW Blood & Thunder MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is below. MLW today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross fo[...]
Jan 13 - It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals with IMPACT. Laprade is reporting that PCO has sig[...]
Jan 13 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to tha[...]
Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...]
PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...]
Jan 13 - The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select. WWE is curr[...]
Jan 13 - Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came to be. “I showed up at OVW and Dr. Tom to[...]
Jan 13 - Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Following his debut at the tapings which led to a matc[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (January 12 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode planned for this week so we just have a great Dynamite[...]
Brody King is All Elite After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Pen[...]
Wardlow Discusses Why He Wants to Be An 'AEW Lifer' Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. Not long after this report appeared online AEW prom[...]
