Stone Cold Steve Austin and Alexa Bliss Sell The Most WWE Merchandise

WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company.

In research conducted by us-bookies, they reveal that 90s WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is still WWE’s ‘highest drawing champion’, earning an estimated $3,600,000 from the merchandise on the site.

WWE veteran John Cena takes comes in at the #2 spot, earning almost $2,700,000 and current WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is the top seller right now earning over $1,600,000 through the shop.

Check out the top 10 merchandise sellers on WWE Shop (with estimated earnings):