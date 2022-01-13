Stone Cold Steve Austin and Alexa Bliss Sell The Most WWE Merchandise
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2022
WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company.
In research conducted by
us-bookies, they reveal that 90s WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is still WWE’s ‘highest drawing champion’, earning an estimated $3,600,000 from the merchandise on the site.
WWE veteran John Cena takes comes in at the #2 spot, earning almost $2,700,000 and current WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is the top seller right now earning over $1,600,000 through the shop.
Check out the top 10 merchandise sellers on WWE Shop (with estimated earnings):
Stone Cold Steve Austin – 3,657,224 John Cena – $2,649,836
Alexa Bliss – $1,645,945 NWO – $1,292,561
Roman Reigns – $1,164,253
The Rock – $992,114
Jimmy Uso – $885,930
Jey Uso – $862,130
Ultimate Warrior – $825,841
Eddie Guerrero – $704,436
