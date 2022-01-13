IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - January 13, 2022

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

The regular weekly intro airs to get the show off-and-running. After we settle inside the IMPACT Zone, we see W. Morrissey in the ring with a microphone. He addresses the Hard To Kill main event where he came up short in his attempt to capture the IMPACT World Championship.

From there, Moose appears on-screen and reacts, claiming Morrissey is now in his rear-view mirror and he is ready to defend his championship against a new contender. He wants to defend it tonight on the show.

ROH Invades Again, Attacks D'Lo Brown

As the show continues, we hear IMPACT executive Scott D'Amore has warned Morrissey not to get involved in the Moose world title match later in the show.

From there, things get crazy as we see another invasion featuring stars from Ring Of Honor. The ROH guys consists of Matt Taven, Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett, PCO, Vincent, Maria Kanellis and others.

The crew heads over to the commentary section and they tell D'Lo Brown to just hand the headset over. Things end up getting ugly for D'Lo, as he gets attacked and put through a table.

The spot saw PCO take him to the top-rope and bring him down the hard way, using his body to turn a table into 100,000 splinters of wood.

Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid

After a commercial break, we get ready for our first match of the evening. Chris Bey of The Bullet Club makes his way out and heads down to the squared circle.

Out next is fan-favorite Laredo Kid. He too is in the ring now and his music fades down. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

As the action gets underway, we see IMPACT X-Division Champion Trey Miguel join Tom Hannifan on commentary to sit-in for D'Lo after the attack he endured at the hands of the ROH invaders.

Early on, we see some back-and-forth action from Bay and Kid, which gets the crowd on its' feet in a positive way for the first time this evening. Bey fires up and is in control of the offense. Miguel has some zingers about Bey on commentary, comparing him to an "egg on a gold tee."

Meanwhile, in the ring we see Laredo Kid start to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. He amps up and after Bey ends up on the floor at ringside, the Kid builds up a head of steam and connects with a crazy tope suicida.

Once the action resumes inside the ring, we see Bey start to fight back into competitive form. The pace and intensity picks up a bit as we near the finish of this one. Bey hits a big spinebuster and a spinebuster after that. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a wild flip-splash high spot.

Just as it seems Bey has this one in the bag, Laredo Kid starts to take over. He levels Bey and heads to the top-rope himself. He comes flying off with a crazy high spot that connects. He goes for the cover and gets the pin fall victory to even the score one-to-one in their two latest in-ring encounters. Really good match from these two here tonight.

Winner: Laredo Kid

IMPACT Wrestling Veterans On Hunt For ROH Invaders

After the first match of the evening, we see Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Rhino, Heath and Eddie Edwards are on the hunt for the ROH crew that invaded at the top of the show.

They are looking to tear anyone from ROH limb-from-limb to get justice on behalf of D'Lo Brown and IMPACT Wrestling.

Zicky Dice Getting A Big Opportunity Tonight

Backstage, we see Brian Myers talking to Zicky Dice and VSK. He tells them to shape up or warns that they will be cut.

Zicky says it would make a good comeback for him to capture the IMPACT World Championship. It sounds like he will be the fresh blood that Moose requested at the top of the show.

The segment comes to an end after he receives a huge pizza from a local place via delivery.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

Now we head back down to the ringside area, as it's time for our second bout of the evening. The ring entrances are wrapped up and it's time for Mike Bailey to go one-on-one against Jake Something.

Joining Tam Hannifan, who has been flying solo since the attack on D'Lo earlier in the show, is Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The two will be providing special guest commentary during this next one-on-one contest.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one, which features the IMPACT on AXS TV debut of "Speedball" Bailey. As the action gets underway, we see Jake start to take control of the offense.

Early into the bout, Something hits a vicious power-bomb on Bailey on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring-ropes. After the apron-bomb, Something goes for the cover, but Bailey kicks out at two to keep this one going.

From there, Bailey starts to fire up for an offensive comeback. He takes it to Something and after grounding him, builds up a head of steam and leaps off the mat for a jumping-spinning splash that looked insane.

He goes for the cover after heading to the top-rope and connecting with a flip into double knees on the back of Something that and picks up the pin fall victory in an impressive TV debut.

Winner: "Speedball" Mike Bailey

ROH Invaders Attack Again, Good Brothers & VBD Pick Bones Of What's Left

Backstage, we catch up with Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner. They run into Rhino and Heath, who have apparently fallen victim to the ROH invaders.

As it looks like The Good Brothers and Violent By Design are going to check on the aforementioned duo, instead they jump them and beat them up some more.

Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green Talk Coming Up Short At Hard To Kill

We shoot backstage where Gia Miller is standing by with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. The two talk about coming up short at Hard To Kill, with Cardona not fulfilling his goal of winning the IMPACT World Championship in the triple-threat match against W. Morrissey and title-holder Moose.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green comments on falling short in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. Up walks the Knockout who did emerge victorious, as Tasha Steelz, along with Savannah Evans, approaches the married couple. This leads to a push-and-pull with Steelz and Green and eventually a match is made between the two for next week.

Vert Vixen vs. Masha Slamovich

We head back to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will feature the second IMPACT On AXS TV in-ring appearance by the newest addition to the Knockouts division -- Masha Slamovich.

Slamovich makes her way out and heads to the squared circle to a nice reaction from the fans inside the IMPACT Zone. Already in the ring is her opponent, Vert Vixen.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. The match doesn't last long at all, however, as Slamovich ends up making it look easy as she picks up a quick, squash-match victory to remain undefeated since joining the ranks in IMPACT Wrestling.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

Josh Alexander Brawls With The Debuting Charlie Haas

As Masha Slamovich heads to the back following her impressive victory, we see Josh Alexander make his way out from the back. The two stop and glare at each other briefly before nodding heads and going about their business.

While the Knockout heads to the back, "The Walking Weapon" continues making his way out and heads down to the ring for our next segment on the show.

The former X-Division Champion talks about being told how he needs to keep his emotions in check before he earns another shot at the IMPACT World Championship. He mentions his recent battles with JONAH at Hard To Kill and before that, against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki.

Alexander continues to talk until finally, Charlie Haas makes his way out and heads into the ring as well. He talks about being in one of the best tag-teams of all-time. After showing some mutual respect, Haas ends up challenging Alexander to a match.

The two end up in a big pull-apart brawl and we head to a commercial break. When we return, order is restored and with Alexander still in the ring, he gets back on the mic and tells Haas, who is in the aisle, that he agrees to have a match.

Mickie James Offers Some Advice To Rok-C

We shoot backstage where we see Mickie James and Rok-C. The IMPACT Knockouts Champion talks to the ROH Women's Champion about her big showdown tonight against "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo.

The "Hardcore Country" singer tells the top dog in the ROH women's division and the winner of the tournament to crown the first-ever Ring Of Honor Women's Champion to bring whatever she's got -- and more -- to the ring when she squares off against her tonight.

IMPACT World Championship

Moose (C) vs. Zicky Dice

After we head back to the ring, we see Zicky Dice is ready to make a big comeback and this time, he's got his sights set on impressing Brian Myers by becoming the IMPACT World Champion.

With that said, Myers settles in on special guest commentary alongside Tom Hannifan for our next match of the evening, which will see Dice squaring off against Moose -- still in a suit -- with the title on-the-line.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this world championship contest. We see Zicky try and pull off his best attempt at being "The Tribal Chief," as he does the Roman Reigns gesture before attempting a superman punch.

Not long after this we see a p*ssed off W. Morrissey storm down to the ring looking all-business. He has his sights set on the world champ, but Moose ends up high-tailing it to the back, leaving Zicky and VSK to get gobbled up by Morrissey.

He takes them out with a big delayed chokeslam and stares down Moose with a vengeance before exiting the ring and heading right to the back to continue in his pursuit of Moose.

Winner and STILL IMPACT World Champion: Moose

Raj Singh vs. JONAH

When we return inside the IMPACT Zone, out comes Raj Singh. He talks about wanting some real competion, and it looks like he's found it!

Out comes JONAH as the fans make some noise. He enters the ring and it looks like we're about to get an impromptu match underway before our women's main event.

The action gets underway as the bell sounds to make this one official. Scott D'Amore joins Tom Hannifan on commentary for this bout, which doesn't last long at all before JONAH picks up the easy squash match victory.

Winner: JONAH

The Influence Confronted By Decay

We shoot backstage and we catch up with the latest from Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne and Kaleb With A K. The trio talk and make fun of The IInspiration for "taking a vacation from work" when they are confronted by Decay's Rosemary and Havok.

A match is made that will see The Influence take on Decay on next week's edition of IMPACT On AXS TV.

ROH Invaders Attack Again, Eddie Edwards Is Down & Out

In another backstage segment, we catch up with IMPACT veteran Eddie Edwards. He, much like Rhino and Heath earlier, is down and out, as the Team IMPACT guys are dropping like flies. Someone notices him and asks if he's okay, which he clearly isn't. It appears that the ROH invaders have struck again.

ROH World Champion Is In The House, Steve Maclin Gets Title Shot

We shoot backstage again for an additional segment where this time Gia Miller is standing by with the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. She talks to Gresham briefly when in walks Steve Maclin.

Maclin, who can't earn himself a shot at the X-Division Championship, has apparently secured an opportunity at the ROH World Championship as Gresham takes offense to Maclin questioning his honor and makes a pure rules title match. The match will take place on next week's IMPACT.

AAA Reina De Reinas Championship & ROH Women's World Championship

Rok-C (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (C)

It's winner-take-all title versus title main event time here on this week's post-Hard To Kill edition of IMPACT On AXS TV. Out comes Ian Riccaboni to join Tom Hannifan on commentary for this headline bout.

The theme music for the ROH Women's Champion hits and out comes Rok-C. She settles into the ring and awaits the arrival of her opponent this evening.

On that note, the entrance tunes for "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo hits and out comes the AAA Reina De Reinas Champion for this winner-take-all showdown.

Also on commentary for this one after the ring entrances is Matthew Rehwoldt, who is of course already being biased in his favortism towards Purrazzo.

Now we hear the bell and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Early on we see some back-and-forth action, with fast-paced, hard-hitting offense from both champions.

Rok-C jumps into the early offensive lead as the commentators sing the praises of both performers. It is mentioned that Mickie James will be in the women's Royal Rumble match later this month at the WWE pay-per-view.

That marks a AAA champ vs. an ROH champ, inside an IMPACT ring while a WWE show is cross-promoted. What forbidden door?! We see the vicious side of "The Virtuosa" come out now as she jumps into the offensive lead.

Purrazzo gets a hold of Rok-C's arm. She isolates and limb and cranks back on it, nearly popping it out of the socket. After Rok-C frees the arm, we see some wild back-and-forth action, with each lady countering the others' big move attempts.

Rok-C nearly finishes this one off, but again Purrazzo finds a way to kick out to keep this one alive. Rok-C looks shocked after "The Virtuosa" manages to kick out before the count of three. Finally, we see Purrazzo finish this one off, as she picks up the victory to add the ROH Women's Championship to her collection. Great match, by the way.

Winner and NEW ROH Women's Champion: Deonna Purrazzo

ROH Attackers Invade Yet Again To End This Week's Show

Once the match wraps up, we see Willie Mack, Rich Swann and even Matthew Rehwoldt get taken out by the ROH crew during yet another attack from the invaders.

The kingdom is quickly crumbling the IMPACT locker room. Maria Kanellis sets her sights on Purrazzo as well.

The show goes off the air with Vincent, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and PCO standing tall in the ring following their latest attack. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!