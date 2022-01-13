Xavier Woods Says He's Injured, Out Of Action For Up To 6 Weeks

We wish Xavier all the best in his recovery.

The injury will keep him out of in-ring action for up to 6 weeks.

The injury was sustained when he recently delivered a springboard DDT on the January 7 episode of SmackDown where he teamed with Kofi Kingston to take on The Usos in a Street Fight for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The 2021 King Of The Ring winner revealed the news on tonight's G4’s Attack of The Show live stream during which he noted he injured his plantaris muscle in his calf.

📸 Photo of Tommaso Ciampa With Dyed Beard On WWE Main Event

Triple H Reportedly Tried To Get Madison Square Garden To Cancel NJPW/ROH Show

WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show back in 2019. As you'll be aware The Garden had l[...] Jan 13 - WWE EVP Triple H was reportedly the person who called Madison Square Garden personally to get the arena to cancel a booking for the G1 Supercard show back in 2019. As you'll be aware The Garden had l[...]

Paul Heyman Congratulates Roman Reigns On Reaching Milestone

We recently reported Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for 500 days. Paul Heyman took to Instagram to congratulate “The Tribal Chief” on his history-making reign He posted on [...] Jan 13 - We recently reported Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for 500 days. Paul Heyman took to Instagram to congratulate “The Tribal Chief” on his history-making reign He posted on [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For January 12 Episode

The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Wednesday’s show drew an average of 969,000 [...] Jan 13 - The viewership figures for the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed. A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals Wednesday’s show drew an average of 969,000 [...]

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Alexa Bliss Sell The Most WWE Merchandise

WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company. In research conducted by us-bookies, they rev[...] Jan 13 - WWE merchandise is big business and the t-shirts, belts, and plethora of other items sold on the official WWEShop.com gross high margins for the company. In research conducted by us-bookies, they rev[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results - January 13, 2022

IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the show off-and-running. After we settle inside the [...] Jan 13 - IMPACT ON AXS TV RESULTS (1/13/2022), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The regular weekly intro airs to get the show off-and-running. After we settle inside the [...]

Trent Seven Has Ambitions To Be The 'Paul Heyman Of WWE NXT UK'

During a recent interview with Metro, Trent Seven revealed that he wants to be the “Paul Heyman of WWE NXT UK” once he’s done in the ring. Here is what he said: “I[...] Jan 13 - During a recent interview with Metro, Trent Seven revealed that he wants to be the “Paul Heyman of WWE NXT UK” once he’s done in the ring. Here is what he said: “I[...]

Charlie Haas Debuts On IMPACT Wrestling, Confronts Josh Alexander

On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embedded tweet below. .@CharlieHaas is here and jus[...] Jan 13 - On tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Charlie Haas made his debut for the promotion, confronting Josh Alexander. You can watch the confrontation in the embedded tweet below. .@CharlieHaas is here and jus[...]

Greg Hamilton Reveals Horror Car Accident Nearly Killed Him

Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped t[...] Jan 13 - Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped t[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested... AGAIN

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday for allegedly making terroristic threats and unlawfu[...] Jan 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday for allegedly making terroristic threats and unlawfu[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Says She Was As Surprised As Anyone Else When Mickie James Was Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble. “I was equally surprised as I think the entire wrestling world was, I didn’t [...] Jan 13 - Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble. “I was equally surprised as I think the entire wrestling world was, I didn’t [...]

Britt Baker Thanks Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn After Winning Three PWI Awards

Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first in[...] Jan 13 - Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first in[...]

TJP vs. Matt Cross Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is below. MLW today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross fo[...] Jan 13 - MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is below. MLW today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross fo[...]

Three Former ROH Stars Reportedly Sign Deals With IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals with IMPACT. Laprade is reporting that PCO has sig[...] Jan 13 - It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals with IMPACT. Laprade is reporting that PCO has sig[...]

John Cena Reveals If He Has Watched AEW Television

During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here is what he said: “I haven’t watche[...] Jan 13 - During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here is what he said: “I haven’t watche[...]

Britt Baker Says Tony Schiavone Has Helped Her In "All Aspects" Of Her Life

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to tha[...] Jan 13 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to tha[...]

Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...] Jan 13 - Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...]

PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...] Jan 13 - Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...]

WWE Is Bringing The Elimination Chamber Match To Saudi Arabia

The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select. WWE is curr[...] Jan 13 - The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select. WWE is curr[...]

Chris Masters Reveals The Origins Of Masterpiece Gimmick

Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came to be. “I showed up at OVW and Dr. Tom to[...] Jan 13 - Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came to be. “I showed up at OVW and Dr. Tom to[...]

Charlie Haas Provides Health Update Following Injury At IMPACT Wrestling Taping

Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Following his debut at the tapings which led to a matc[...] Jan 13 - Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Following his debut at the tapings which led to a matc[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (January 12 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode planned for this week so we just have a great Dynamite[...] Jan 12 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode planned for this week so we just have a great Dynamite[...]

Brody King is All Elite

After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Pen[...] Jan 12 - After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Pen[...]