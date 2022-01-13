WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Greg Hamilton Reveals Horror Car Accident Nearly Killed Him
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2022
Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident
Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped three times into a ditch upside down.
Here is what he posted:
“It’s taken me a while to post this….I should be dead according to every first responder. They thought they were removing a “body”. Weeks ago, I was hit by a moving truck. Tossed 3 times into a ditch on the side of the road, upside down and left for dead. I’m alive. I no longer care about fame, announcing, anything. That person died in that accident. #RIP But my life is forever changed. I don’t know what’s next….but if you need help in any way, I’m here. I don’t know what’s next for me; I don’t know what I can even do. But, I do know that if you need support; I can do that. Japanese culture paints gold on broken pieces to signify repair. I refuse to fold. Let’s paint GOLD. I’m rehabilitating…..you can too. Mentally and emotionally. Let’s do I t together.”
WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our best wishes to Greg Hamilton in his recovery from the accident.
