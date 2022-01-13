Britt Baker Thanks Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn After Winning Three PWI Awards

Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year.

She wrote:

“Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first independent wrestling t-shirt I bought as a fan was a Kenny one. Pretty cool to now call him both a mentor and a friend. Tony has never doubted me, even when it felt like most of the world did! Without these two there’s no DMD.”

“Last one, I promise! Having Jerry as my coach has been one of my favorite parts of 2021. Jerry is truly one of AEW’s secret weapons and he’s probably had a hand in most of your favorite matches. I owe so much of my growth as a wrestler to @itsjerrylynn. New F’n Show.”