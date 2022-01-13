TJP vs. Matt Cross Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder.

It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross.

The announcement is below.

MLW today announced TJP vs. Matt Cross for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The sweet science of technical wrestling will be on display as two of the best middleweights in the sport lock up in Dallas. With Cesar Duran promising a future shot at the World Middleweight Championship, this bout serving as a title eliminator, this clash has big stakes.

TJP, fresh off of an impressive outing in the ’21 Opera Cup, where he went to the finals, looks to start 2022 with a statement. A win over the globe-trotting grappler Matt Cross would start the new year with a punctuation.

Meanwhile, the talented Matt Cross has rumbled with some of MLW’s best and is hungry to get into the mix for a crack at the middleweight championship.

— Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Who will earn a fast pass to a championship bout? Find out on January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!