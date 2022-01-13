Three Former ROH Stars Reportedly Sign Deals With IMPACT Wrestling

Meltzer's claim is that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis are also signed with the promotion, following ROH going on hiatus for the coming months.

As mentioned on “Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte” podcast, following his appearance at Hard to Kill last Saturday, I have learned that PCO has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. The contract allows him to work on the indies, but he’ll have to prioritize Impact’s dates. pic.twitter.com/Zle5RimPHA

Laprade is reporting that PCO has signed a deal with IMPACT and has mentioned information in the tweet below.

It is being reported by Pat Laprade of _ and Dave Meltzer respectively that several of ROH's invaders on IMPACT Wrestling have actually signed deals with IMPACT.

Greg Hamilton Reveals Horror Car Accident Nearly Killed Him

Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting t[...] Jan 13 - Former WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton revealed he was almost killed in a recent car accident Hamilton Instagram a photo of his wrecked car noting t[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested... AGAIN

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday fo[...] Jan 13 - WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been arrested again. In a report from TMZ, they reveal Sytch was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday fo[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Says She Was As Surprised As Anyone Else When Mickie James Was Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble. “I was equally surprised as I thi[...] Jan 13 - Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble. “I was equally surprised as I thi[...]

Britt Baker Thanks Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn After Winning Three PWI Awards

Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “E[...] Jan 13 - Britt Baker took to Twitter to thank Kenny Omega, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn after winning three different PWI awards this year. She wrote: “E[...]

TJP vs. Matt Cross Added To MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is b[...] Jan 13 - MLW has announced another match for MLW Blood & Thunder. It's set to be a one-on-one encounter between TJP and Matt Cross. The announcement is b[...]

Three Former ROH Stars Reportedly Sign Deals With IMPACT Wrestling

John Cena Reveals If He Has Watched AEW Television

During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here[...] Jan 13 - During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here[...]

Britt Baker Says Tony Schiavone Has Helped Her In "All Aspects" Of Her Life

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh[...] Jan 13 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh[...]

Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not [...] Jan 13 - Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not [...]

PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to [...] Jan 13 - Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to [...]

WWE Is Bringing The Elimination Chamber Match To Saudi Arabia

The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, accord[...] Jan 13 - The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, accord[...]

Chris Masters Reveals The Origins Of Masterpiece Gimmick

Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came [...] Jan 13 - Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came [...]

Charlie Haas Provides Health Update Following Injury At IMPACT Wrestling Taping

Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Foll[...] Jan 13 - Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Foll[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (January 12 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode plan[...] Jan 12 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode plan[...]

Brody King is All Elite

After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the [...] Jan 12 - After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the [...]

Wardlow Discusses Why He Wants to Be An 'AEW Lifer'

Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. N[...] Jan 12 - Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. N[...]

Doudrop Reveals She Is Having 'The Best Time' On WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Doudrop recnetly appeared on the Wilde On podcast during which she revealed she is loving her time on RAW and the difficulties getting m[...] Jan 12 - WWE Superstar Doudrop recnetly appeared on the Wilde On podcast during which she revealed she is loving her time on RAW and the difficulties getting m[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW [...] Jan 12 - AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW [...]

Rob Van Dam Reveals He Isn't In Talks With WWE or AEW

Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene wi[...] Jan 12 - Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene wi[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For January 11 Episode

The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed. The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, whic[...] Jan 12 - The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed. The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, whic[...]

NWA Women’s Title Match Announced For Powerrr Trip Event In Kentucky

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr[...] Jan 12 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr[...]

Netflix Planning To Turn 'Red Notice' Starring The Rock Into A Franchise

Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” mo[...] Jan 12 - Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” mo[...]

Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love[...] Jan 12 - During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love[...]

On This Day [1/12]: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels [2009]

On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...]