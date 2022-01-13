John Cena Reveals If He Has Watched AEW Television

During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE.

Here is what he said:

“I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great. There is internal competition in WWE with performers wanting to be champion or performers wanting to be headliners. Whenever there is more buzz around the industry, it’s good for the industry. It forces all of us to be at our best because if you’re not, your segment is not good or your performance is not good, you may not have a future with the company and repeated bad segments from the group means the company isn’t going to be good, which means the competition must succeed.

“Competition brings out the best in us. For all time, going out there as a performer, I wanted to to the best I could possibly do and set the tone for wanting to be the best show between Raw and SmackDown and certainly have eyes on the segments I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition. Not knowing what it’s like now to be in a market with a lot of different options, there are a lot of places to watch sports entertainment. That would only, for me, fuel me even more to be the best I can be.”