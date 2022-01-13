Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion.

"I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the same on either one. Nobody. I'm not talking to anybody that's significant. I'm still doin' some shots I'm still wrestling, you know, but it's indie stuff now, and usually, it's people overseas that can they can afford RVD's rate over the regular running indies."

"The only thing I can think of as far as next time that I would expect to see me pop up on TV, not being a rerun would be -- I don't think I could talk about this. Well, let's just say I did a show that rhymes with 'Rawtopsy.' One that everyone will wanna watch because it's about one of our brothers. So but that's supposed to be airing in spring or whatever. Always got a lot of stuff going on, but I cannot tell you where to watch for me on a wrestling show, because no plans to speak of as of right now."