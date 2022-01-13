PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

As mentioned on “Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte” podcast, following his appearance at Hard to Kill last Saturday, I have learned that PCO has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. The contract allows him to work on the indies, but he’ll have to prioritize Impact’s dates. pic.twitter.com/Zle5RimPHA

PCO is part of an ROH invasion story, as he appeared at the IMPACT PPV with Mike Bennett, Vincent and Matt Taven to attack several IMPACT wrestlers. His contract with ROH expired on December 1.

The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will still reportedly be allowed to work independent shows but IMPACT dates will take priority. At this stage it remains unclear how long he is signed for.

John Cena Reveals If He Has Watched AEW Television

During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here is what he said: “I haven’t watche[...] Jan 13 - During a recent interview on Pardon My Take, John Cena admitted that he hasn’t watched AEW, but thinks competition is great for WWE. Here is what he said: “I haven’t watche[...]

Britt Baker Says Tony Schiavone Has Helped Her In "All Aspects" Of Her Life

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to tha[...] Jan 13 - During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Britt Baker spoke about the positive impact Tony Schiavone has had on her live. “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to tha[...]

Rob Van Dam Wants To Stay On The Indies

Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...] Jan 13 - Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Renee Young for Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about having no future plans to appear in a major promotion. "I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the[...]

PCO Signs Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...] Jan 13 - Pat Laprade of TVA Sports is reporting PCO has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news follows his recent debut for the company at Hard to Kill pay-per-view event last Saturday. PCO will st[...]

WWE Is Bring The Elimination Chamber Match To Saudi Arabia

The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select. WWE is curr[...] Jan 13 - The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select. WWE is curr[...]

Chris Masters Reveals The Origins Of Masterpiece Gimmick

Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came to be. “I showed up at OVW and Dr. Tom to[...] Jan 13 - Chris Masters recently sat down with Something To Wrestle With Revisited, where he spoke about his career in WWE and how his Masterpiece gimmick came to be. “I showed up at OVW and Dr. Tom to[...]

Charlie Haas Provides Health Update Following Injury At IMPACT Wrestling Taping

Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Following his debut at the tapings which led to a matc[...] Jan 13 - Charlie Haas has taken to social media to update fans on his health after being injured at this past Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings. Following his debut at the tapings which led to a matc[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (January 12 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode planned for this week so we just have a great Dynamite[...] Jan 12 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite! We're settling into the routine for this year as there's no special episode planned for this week so we just have a great Dynamite[...]

Brody King is All Elite

After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Pen[...] Jan 12 - After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite. King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Pen[...]

Wardlow Discusses Why He Wants to Be An 'AEW Lifer'

Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. Not long after this report appeared online AEW prom[...] Jan 12 - Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. Not long after this report appeared online AEW prom[...]

Doudrop Reveals She Is Having 'The Best Time' On WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Doudrop recnetly appeared on the Wilde On podcast during which she revealed she is loving her time on RAW and the difficulties getting married due to the COVID-19 travel ban. On her dif[...] Jan 12 - WWE Superstar Doudrop recnetly appeared on the Wilde On podcast during which she revealed she is loving her time on RAW and the difficulties getting married due to the COVID-19 travel ban. On her dif[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW which Matt Hardy accepted. AEW’s tweeted, &[...] Jan 12 - AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW which Matt Hardy accepted. AEW’s tweeted, &[...]

Rob Van Dam Reveals He Isn't In Talks With WWE or AEW

Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene with all the highlights from the interview below: O[...] Jan 12 - Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene with all the highlights from the interview below: O[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For January 11 Episode

The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed. The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, which is down from the 685,000 that last week’s [...] Jan 12 - The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed. The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, which is down from the 685,000 that last week’s [...]

NWA Women’s Title Match Announced For Powerrr Trip Event In Kentucky

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky[...] Jan 12 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky[...]

Netflix Planning To Turn 'Red Notice' Starring The Rock Into A Franchise

Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie that which will turn it into a franchise. [...] Jan 12 - Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie that which will turn it into a franchise. [...]

Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was s[...] Jan 12 - During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was s[...]

On This Day [1/12]: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels [2009]

On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...]

On This Day [1/12]: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper [2015]

On this day in 2015, Roman Reigns took on Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on WWE Monday Night Raw. Relive the battle below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day in 2015, Roman Reigns took on Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on WWE Monday Night Raw. Relive the battle below. [...]

On This Day [1/12]: WWE Superstars [2012] vs. WWF Superstars of Wrestling [1991]

On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars to their YouTube channel, and it's still available to this day. Go back in time to relive what WWE was like ten years ago. Not far[...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars to their YouTube channel, and it's still available to this day. Go back in time to relive what WWE was like ten years ago. Not far[...]

Johnny Gargano On NXT 2.0. Reboot, Austin Theory Working With Vince McMahon

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...] Jan 12 - During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...]

Shane Taylor Says There Was A Stigma In ROH Of Black Wrestlers Not Being Able To Reach The Top Of The Mountain

Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...] Jan 12 - Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...]

Corey Graves Cleared To Return To In-Ring Competition

Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...] Jan 12 - Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...]

Liv Morgan Speaks About Main Eventing Raw

Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...] Jan 12 - Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...]