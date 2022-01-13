WWE Is Bring The Elimination Chamber Match To Saudi Arabia

The Elimination Chamber match is returning next month and for the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022, according to a report from Fightful Select.

WWE is currently working on plans for the Elimination Chamber match at an event in Saudi which has yet to be named, those in the area have been briefed on plans.

WWE has reportedly had plans to bring Elimination Chamber to Saudi Arabia since they ran Crown Jewel there back in November 2021. There’s also been talk of taping an episode of WWE TV in Saudi Arabia in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

WWE last held Elimination Chamber matches at the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.