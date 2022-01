Who are you most looking forward to seeing Brody face in AEW?

It's @Brodyxking here at #AEW !!! The Kings of the Black Throne have arrived! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/VjcxPZmJQV

King appeared to save Malakai from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Penta. This had happened after the Varsity Blonds saved Penta from Black attacking him one on one.

After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite.

Brody King is All Elite

Wardlow Discusses Why He Wants to Be An 'AEW Lifer'

Doudrop Reveals She Is Having 'The Best Time' On WWE RAW

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Rob Van Dam Reveals He Isn't In Talks With WWE or AEW

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For January 11 Episode

NWA Women’s Title Match Announced For Powerrr Trip Event In Kentucky

Netflix Planning To Turn 'Red Notice' Starring The Rock Into A Franchise

Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

On This Day [1/12]: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels [2009]

On This Day [1/12]: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper [2015]

On This Day [1/12]: WWE Superstars [2012] vs. WWF Superstars of Wrestling [1991]

Johnny Gargano On NXT 2.0. Reboot, Austin Theory Working With Vince McMahon

Shane Taylor Says There Was A Stigma In ROH Of Black Wrestlers Not Being Able To Reach The Top Of The Mountain

Corey Graves Cleared To Return To In-Ring Competition

Liv Morgan Speaks About Main Eventing Raw

Tony Khan Teases Tonight's AEW Dynamite To Have A Surprise Of Some Sort

MLW Announce Triple Threat World Middleweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder

Ric Flair Praises Orange Cassidy, Says WWE "Made A Joke" Of His 'The Man' Nickname And "Gave It Away

AEW Wrestler Challenges Cris Cyborg To A Closed Door Match

Jeff Jarrett Says He Has Resentment For Events From The Past, Says He Is Now GCW's "Last Outlaw"

Tony Schiavone Signs AEW Contract Extension

All The Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS

WWE Reportedly Keen To Sign Rising AEW Star

