New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2022
AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS.
AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW which Matt Hardy accepted.
AEW’s tweeted, “With @ReyFenixMx injured, former World Tag Team Champion @PENTAELZEROM has challenged anyone in #AEW to battle him one-on-one tonight on #AEWDynamite with a big purse for the winner. @MATTHARDYBRAND has accepted this challenge: Hardy vs. Penta el 0 Miedo LIVE Tonight on Dynamite!”
Below is the updated card for tonight's show:
- CM Punk vs. Wardlow
- Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin - Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia - Matt Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo - AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page talks - Tony Khan is teasing a surprise
