New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW which Matt Hardy accepted.

AEW’s tweeted, “With @ReyFenixMx injured, former World Tag Team Champion @PENTAELZEROM has challenged anyone in #AEW to battle him one-on-one tonight on #AEWDynamite with a big purse for the winner. @MATTHARDYBRAND has accepted this challenge: Hardy vs. Penta el 0 Miedo LIVE Tonight on Dynamite!”

Below is the updated card for tonight's show:

- CM Punk vs. Wardlow

- Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

- Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia

- Matt Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

- AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page talks

- Tony Khan is teasing a surprise