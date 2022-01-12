Rob Van Dam Reveals He Isn't In Talks With WWE or AEW

“No, no, I’m not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer would be the same on either one. Nobody. I’m not talking to anybody that’s significant like that.”

“You know, that’s only been WWE that has done that so far. But AEW is, you know, coming up, I don’t have any experience to take from that. I always say if they ask what was my favorite, ‘Well, do you want to know by money, by fun, or by easy work?’”

“WWE was definitely money and fame, more the money than the fame, that’s the thing about wrestling. But they really make you a star like no other company can compare. I don’t care if you’re wrestling 300 days a year — not that anybody is — or taking your own bookings, it still isn’t like WWE. Boom, you get on their TV and you’ve got people in countries you’ve never even heard of that are inspired by you, and are imitating you, and are trying to buy your image on stuff.

“I always say ECW was the most fun for me. Part of that fun for me was being hungry and building, knowing my efforts are building my name and the company’s name, and everything was so awesome. And then, you know, Impact was probably the easiest contract I had, especially after WWE, because I had a comparable contract and it was just to do TV once every two weeks. And that was sweet. You know, even though people would ask me all the time, ‘Did you retire?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m on Impact every week on your TV’. ‘What channel?’ ‘Oh.’”

The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene with all the highlights from the interview below:

Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Wardlow Discusses Why He Wants to Be An 'AEW Lifer'

Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. Not long after this report appeared online AEW prom[...] Jan 12 - Earlier today it was reported WWE has an interest in rising AEW star Wardlow when his contract with the company is up which is believed to be soon. Not long after this report appeared online AEW prom[...]

Doudrop Reveals She Is Having 'The Best Time' On WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Doudrop recnetly appeared on the Wilde On podcast during which she revealed she is loving her time on RAW and the difficulties getting married due to the COVID-19 travel ban. On her dif[...] Jan 12 - WWE Superstar Doudrop recnetly appeared on the Wilde On podcast during which she revealed she is loving her time on RAW and the difficulties getting married due to the COVID-19 travel ban. On her dif[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW which Matt Hardy accepted. AEW’s tweeted, &[...] Jan 12 - AEW has announced a new match for tonight's Dynamite on TBS. AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Miedo has issued a challenge to anyone in AEW which Matt Hardy accepted. AEW’s tweeted, &[...]

Rob Van Dam Reveals He Isn't In Talks With WWE or AEW

Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene with all the highlights from the interview below: O[...] Jan 12 - Rob Van Dam has shot down rumors that he is in talks with AEW or WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café De Rene with all the highlights from the interview below: O[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For January 11 Episode

The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed. The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, which is down from the 685,000 that last week’s [...] Jan 12 - The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed. The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, which is down from the 685,000 that last week’s [...]

NWA Women’s Title Match Announced For Powerrr Trip Event In Kentucky

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky[...] Jan 12 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky[...]

Netflix Planning To Turn 'Red Notice' Starring The Rock Into A Franchise

Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie that which will turn it into a franchise. [...] Jan 12 - Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie that which will turn it into a franchise. [...]

Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was s[...] Jan 12 - During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was s[...]

On This Day [1/12]: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels [2009]

On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...]

On This Day [1/12]: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper [2015]

On this day in 2015, Roman Reigns took on Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on WWE Monday Night Raw. Relive the battle below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day in 2015, Roman Reigns took on Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on WWE Monday Night Raw. Relive the battle below. [...]

On This Day [1/12]: WWE Superstars [2012] vs. WWF Superstars of Wrestling [1991]

On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars to their YouTube channel, and it's still available to this day. Go back in time to relive what WWE was like ten years ago. Not far[...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars to their YouTube channel, and it's still available to this day. Go back in time to relive what WWE was like ten years ago. Not far[...]

Johnny Gargano On NXT 2.0. Reboot, Austin Theory Working With Vince McMahon

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...] Jan 12 - During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...]

Shane Taylor Says There Was A Stigma In ROH Of Black Wrestlers Not Being Able To Reach The Top Of The Mountain

Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...] Jan 12 - Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...]

Corey Graves Cleared To Return To In-Ring Competition

Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...] Jan 12 - Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...]

Liv Morgan Speaks About Main Eventing Raw

Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...] Jan 12 - Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...]

Tony Khan Teases Tonight's AEW Dynamite To Have A Surprise Of Some Sort

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise. Check out his tweet below. It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDym[...] Jan 12 - Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise. Check out his tweet below. It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDym[...]

MLW Announce Triple Threat World Middleweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder

MLW announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21st. Read the announcement below. MLW today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featur[...] Jan 12 - MLW announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21st. Read the announcement below. MLW today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featur[...]

Ric Flair Praises Orange Cassidy, Says WWE "Made A Joke" Of His 'The Man' Nickname And "Gave It Away

Ric Flair spoke during the WOOOOO Nation Podcast, where he addressed Becky Lynch being The Man and the negative interactions they'd have as a result of it. “Because I’m so tired of goin[...] Jan 12 - Ric Flair spoke during the WOOOOO Nation Podcast, where he addressed Becky Lynch being The Man and the negative interactions they'd have as a result of it. “Because I’m so tired of goin[...]

AEW Wrestler Challenges Cris Cyborg To A Closed Door Match

Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has stated that a female AEW wrestler show up at her gym and challenge her to a match behind closed doors. Thunder Rosa has indicated it may have b[...] Jan 12 - Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has stated that a female AEW wrestler show up at her gym and challenge her to a match behind closed doors. Thunder Rosa has indicated it may have b[...]

Jeff Jarrett Says He Has Resentment For Events From The Past, Says He Is Now GCW's "Last Outlaw"

Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about having some resentment for things that happened in his past. "No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GC[...] Jan 12 - Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about having some resentment for things that happened in his past. "No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GC[...]

Tony Schiavone Signs AEW Contract Extension

Tony Schiavone is one of the key voices of AEW and today it was revealed he has signed a new two-year extension on his existing contract. Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcas[...] Jan 12 - Tony Schiavone is one of the key voices of AEW and today it was revealed he has signed a new two-year extension on his existing contract. Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcas[...]

All The Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match. The full announced card is as follows: - Interim TNT Champi[...] Jan 12 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match. The full announced card is as follows: - Interim TNT Champi[...]

WWE Reportedly Keen To Sign Rising AEW Star

Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him [...] Jan 12 - Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him [...]

AEW Dark Results (January 12 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz &am[...] Jan 11 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz &am[...]