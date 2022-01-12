In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.14, also down on last week's 0.16.

The 2-hour USA Network broadcast pulled in 647,000 viewers, which is down from the 685,000 that last week’s New Year’s Evil special drew in, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The viewership numbers for the WWE NXT 2.0 episode on January 11 have been revealed.

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Down For January 11 Episode

NWA Women’s Title Match Announced For Powerrr Trip Event In Kentucky

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky[...] Jan 12 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a number of matches, including an NWA women’s championship match for the February 12, 2022 Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky[...]

Netflix Planning To Turn 'Red Notice' Starring The Rock Into A Franchise

Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie that which will turn it into a franchise. [...] Jan 12 - Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in the early stages of planning on shooting back-to-back sequels of The Rock’s “Red Notice” movie that which will turn it into a franchise. [...]

Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was s[...] Jan 12 - During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE. “The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was s[...]

On This Day [1/12]: John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels [2009]

On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2009, John Cena took on Shawn Michaels on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Relive the match below. [...]

On This Day [1/12]: Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper [2015]

On this day in 2015, Roman Reigns took on Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on WWE Monday Night Raw. Relive the battle below. [...] Jan 12 - On this day in 2015, Roman Reigns took on Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on WWE Monday Night Raw. Relive the battle below. [...]

On This Day [1/12]: WWE Superstars [2012] vs. WWF Superstars of Wrestling [1991]

On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars to their YouTube channel, and it's still available to this day. Go back in time to relive what WWE was like ten years ago. Not far[...] Jan 12 - On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars to their YouTube channel, and it's still available to this day. Go back in time to relive what WWE was like ten years ago. Not far[...]

Johnny Gargano On NXT 2.0. Reboot, Austin Theory Working With Vince McMahon

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...] Jan 12 - During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...]

Shane Taylor Says There Was A Stigma In ROH Of Black Wrestlers Not Being Able To Reach The Top Of The Mountain

Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...] Jan 12 - Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...]

Corey Graves Cleared To Return To In-Ring Competition

Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...] Jan 12 - Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...]

Liv Morgan Speaks About Main Eventing Raw

Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...] Jan 12 - Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...]

Tony Khan Teases Tonight's AEW Dynamite To Have A Surprise Of Some Sort

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise. Check out his tweet below. It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDym[...] Jan 12 - Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise. Check out his tweet below. It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDym[...]

MLW Announce Triple Threat World Middleweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder

MLW announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21st. Read the announcement below. MLW today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featur[...] Jan 12 - MLW announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21st. Read the announcement below. MLW today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featur[...]

Ric Flair Praises Orange Cassidy, Says WWE "Made A Joke" Of His 'The Man' Nickname And "Gave It Away

Ric Flair spoke during the WOOOOO Nation Podcast, where he addressed Becky Lynch being The Man and the negative interactions they'd have as a result of it. “Because I’m so tired of goin[...] Jan 12 - Ric Flair spoke during the WOOOOO Nation Podcast, where he addressed Becky Lynch being The Man and the negative interactions they'd have as a result of it. “Because I’m so tired of goin[...]

AEW Wrestler Challenges Cris Cyborg To A Closed Door Match

Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has stated that a female AEW wrestler show up at her gym and challenge her to a match behind closed doors. Thunder Rosa has indicated it may have b[...] Jan 12 - Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has stated that a female AEW wrestler show up at her gym and challenge her to a match behind closed doors. Thunder Rosa has indicated it may have b[...]

Jeff Jarrett Says He Has Resentment For Events From The Past, Says He Is Now GCW's "Last Outlaw"

Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about having some resentment for things that happened in his past. "No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GC[...] Jan 12 - Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about having some resentment for things that happened in his past. "No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GC[...]

Tony Schiavone Signs AEW Contract Extension

Tony Schiavone is one of the key voices of AEW and today it was revealed he has signed a new two-year extension on his existing contract. Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcas[...] Jan 12 - Tony Schiavone is one of the key voices of AEW and today it was revealed he has signed a new two-year extension on his existing contract. Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcas[...]

All The Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match. The full announced card is as follows: - Interim TNT Champi[...] Jan 12 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match. The full announced card is as follows: - Interim TNT Champi[...]

WWE Reportedly Keen To Sign Rising AEW Star

Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him [...] Jan 12 - Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him [...]

AEW Dark Results (January 12 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz &am[...] Jan 11 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz &am[...]

LA Knight Returns On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles. Following AJ Styles' win over Grayson Waller in the main event of the [...] Jan 11 - La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles. Following AJ Styles' win over Grayson Waller in the main event of the [...]

John Cena Addresses Recent WWE Releases

WWE veteran John Cena appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, during which he gave his thoughts on the recent WWE budget cuts and releases: “I think a lot of the frustration from the audience out ther[...] Jan 11 - WWE veteran John Cena appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, during which he gave his thoughts on the recent WWE budget cuts and releases: “I think a lot of the frustration from the audience out ther[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 11, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 11, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week, on New Year's Evil... W[...] Jan 11 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 11, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week, on New Year's Evil... W[...]

WWE Issues Statement Responding To MLW Anti-Trust Lawsuit

As previously reported, MLW announced on Tuesday that an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE was filed earlier today in a federal court. The lawsuit claims “WWE’s ongoing attempts to undermine [...] Jan 11 - As previously reported, MLW announced on Tuesday that an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE was filed earlier today in a federal court. The lawsuit claims “WWE’s ongoing attempts to undermine [...]