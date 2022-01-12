Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE.
“The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was shocked that he was gone but he left like he said things and he made comments that point out what a great guy he is.”
“It’s just like when I left the company. We just went personal directions. I mean, we didn’t have the same vision for me. But then Nick Khan makes it personal. So just because I didn’t want to work there [and] I want to do stuff like this (the podcast) so that I can reflect on my career, you know, Nick, he buries me. So what do you do? And getting back to this? How, and I need someone to explain this to me…how in God’s green Earth, do you take the Flair’s [and not] take that brand and not make it a fixture of that company?”
“I said how do you decide to not take their brand? It doesn’t come along. Like Bobby Jr. and. And Randy (Orton). I mean, to me, those are the things that make wrestling what it is. Randy is a third generation wrestler, and better than both his dad and his grandfather. Charlotte is a second generation wrestler and better than me. But we all had our time. And to me as a company, I would embrace it and go God, just this only happens [so] rarely.”
On Samoa Joe's release, Flair said the following.
“He’s a hell of a talent. I like Joe a lot. I tell you what else I’m like. I thought Joe was great on the microphone. I liked when he was commentating so I don’t think Joe’s gonna have a hard time getting a job anywhere.”
“Joe’s a hell of a hand. Somehow I feel like the guys that had the talent, if they want to keep doing it, he’ll land somewhere…”