Ric Flair Says Nick Khan Made It "Personal"

During the latest WOOOOO! Nation Podcast, Ric Flair spoke positively about William Regal following his departure from WWE.

“The reason I love Steve Regal, and he and I are very close. I was shocked that he was gone but he left like he said things and he made comments that point out what a great guy he is.”

“It’s just like when I left the company. We just went personal directions. I mean, we didn’t have the same vision for me. But then Nick Khan makes it personal. So just because I didn’t want to work there [and] I want to do stuff like this (the podcast) so that I can reflect on my career, you know, Nick, he buries me. So what do you do? And getting back to this? How, and I need someone to explain this to me…how in God’s green Earth, do you take the Flair’s [and not] take that brand and not make it a fixture of that company?”

“I said how do you decide to not take their brand? It doesn’t come along. Like Bobby Jr. and. And Randy (Orton). I mean, to me, those are the things that make wrestling what it is. Randy is a third generation wrestler, and better than both his dad and his grandfather. Charlotte is a second generation wrestler and better than me. But we all had our time. And to me as a company, I would embrace it and go God, just this only happens [so] rarely.”