Corey Graves Cleared To Return To In-Ring Competition

Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator.

Fans may remember back in November, Graves briefly won the 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw before dropping it to Bryon Saxton. He would later tweet, “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”

On the WWE After The Bell podcast, Graves spoke about how Edge's 24 documentary inspiring him.